Team USA completed play Thursday at the FIBA 3x3 Women's U21 Nations League tournament in Handan, China, with two more wins over Japan and China.
Led by Creighton's Morgan Maly's eight points, Team USA downed Japan 21-16 and never trailed as Maly scored her team's first four points.
Maly, who will enter her fourth season with Creighton this winter, then scored four points in a 17-11 win over China. Her final basket gave Team USA a commanding 16-5 lead.
Team USA finished with a 16-1 record during the tournament.
