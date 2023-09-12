The game of 3-on-3 is taking Morgan Maly to places she's never been before.

Her journey continues even with Creighton's fall semester in full session.

"Morgan's a great student, so missing a week of class for her is more of a big deal than maybe for some who may look at it as a gift," Creighton coach Jim Flanery said last week. "Traveling to Mongolia isn't easy, but it's a great opportunity."

Maly, a senior who was all-Big East first team last season after being the conference Sixth Woman of the Year in 2022, will play for Team USA in the FIBA 3x3 U21 Nations League Final in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The tournament takes place Wednesday through Friday.

"Any time you get the chance to put o a jersey of the country you're from and compete at the kind of level is great," Flanery said.

Maly, who plays in the post but is also one of Creighton's best 3-point shooters, has gotten experience with the 3-on-3 game since the Bluejays' season ended in the NCAA tournament in March.

First, Maly and CU teammates Lauren Jensen, Molly Mogensen and Emma Ronsiek combined to win a collegiate 3-on-3 tournament in Colorado Springs in May.

Maly was chosen to play for Team USA in Handan, China, in June, where the team won five of six games. In July, Maly played for the U.S. in a tournament in Edmonton, Canada.

In traveling to Mongolia, Maly and her three teammates left last Friday and will return Sunday. Before this busy summer, Maly, who went to high school in Crete, had only traveled outside the United States once, and that was on a family trip to Mexico.

"(After she returns), we'll probably give her three or four days off just to catch her legs and get right with the time zone," Flanery said.

Maly's CU teammates are working out here as the Jays' first game will be in late October. Unlike a traditional 5-on-5 contest, the 3-on-3 game has shorter possessions with a 12-second shot clock. Play is continuous as the first team to 21 points wins or whoever leads at the end of 10 minutes.

Flanery believes Maly will be able to use elements of the 3-of-3 game during the college season.

"I think the thing that's so great about 3-on-3 is the shot clock is so short," Flanery said. "We almost never tell Morgan that (she took) a bad shot. But there's a value to playing against the shot clock as frequently as you do in 3-on-3.

"And then (defensively), you guard in space more."

When Maly's Creighton season begins, she'll be adding to her career totals of 1,015 points, 405 rebounds and 187 3-pointers. She's tied for the ninth-most 3s in program history.

