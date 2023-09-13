Creighton's Morgan Maly scored a team-best 18 over three games as she helped Team USA's U21 squad go 3-0 during Wednesday's pool play at the FIBA 3x3 Nations League Final in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.
The Crete native scored four in a 19-12 win over Spain, scored eight and hit two 3-pointers in a 22-9 win over Jordan and had six points in a 21-18 win over France.
Team USA trailed 18-17 against France before rallying. Maly made the final two baskets in that win.
gschinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH