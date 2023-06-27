Creighton's Morgan Maly was Team USA's leading scorer Tuesday as it went 3-0 at the FIBA 3x3 Women's U21 Nations League tournament in Handan, China.
Maly started the day by scoring eight points in a 21-7 rout of Chile and added six in a 21-14 win over China.
The Crete native then scored a few key baskets as Team USA rallied for a 17-16 win over Japan to finish the day.
Maly's basket made it 15-15 and then her free throw with 30 seconds left tied it again at 16-all. Teammate Shyanna Sellers scored a contested layup with seven seconds left to give Team USA the win. Maly finished that game with five points.
Team USA continue play at the event with two games Wednesday.
Photos: Creighton women vs. Mississippi State in the NCAA tournament
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek (31) drives to the basket as Mississippi State's Ramani Parker defends during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Creighton's Rachael Saunders (13) drives to the basket as Mississippi State's JerKaila Jordan (2) and Ahlana Smith (1) defend during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Creighton head coach Jim Flanery claps during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Mississippi State in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek (31) drives past Mississippi State's Ramani Parker (23) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Mississippi State players celebrate on the bench during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Creighton in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Creighton's Carly Bachelor, left, fights for possession with Mississippi State's Kourtney Weber (11) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Mississippi State's JerKaila Jordan, left, steals the ball from Creighton's Carly Bachelor (22) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Mississippi State's Jessika Carter (4) defends against Creighton's Lauren Jensen (15) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Mississippi State head coach Sam Purcell questions a call during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Mississippi State's JerKaila Jordan (2) celebrates after a 3-point basket as Creighton's Morgan Maly (30) and Emma Ronsiek (31) look on during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Mississippi State's Jessika Carter (4) celebrates as she walks off the court after winning a first-round college basketball game against Creighton in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek (31) shoots as Mississippi State's Ahlana Smith (1) defends during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Creighton's Kennedy Townsend, left, shoots as Mississippi State's JerKaila Jordan, right, defends during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Mississippi State's Kourtney Weber (11) lines up a shot during the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Creighton in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Mississippi State's Jessika Carter, right, shoots over Creighton's Morgan Maly (30) and Emma Ronsiek, left, during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Mississippi State's JJerKaila Jordan (2) shoots as Creighton's Carly Bachelor (22) defends during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Mississippi State's Jessika Carter (4) drives past Creighton's Rachael Saunders (13) and Morgan Maly (30) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Mississippi State's Anastasia Hayes (0) drives against Creighton's Morgan Maly during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Mississippi State's Ahlana Smith (1) shoots over Creighton's Morgan Maly (30) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
