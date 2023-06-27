Creighton's Morgan Maly was Team USA's leading scorer Tuesday as it went 3-0 at the FIBA 3x3 Women's U21 Nations League tournament in Handan, China.

Maly started the day by scoring eight points in a 21-7 rout of Chile and added six in a 21-14 win over China.

The Crete native then scored a few key baskets as Team USA rallied for a 17-16 win over Japan to finish the day.

Maly's basket made it 15-15 and then her free throw with 30 seconds left tied it again at 16-all. Teammate Shyanna Sellers scored a contested layup with seven seconds left to give Team USA the win. Maly finished that game with five points.

Team USA continue play at the event with two games Wednesday.

