Creighton's Morgan Maly and Team USA went 3-0 Wednesday at the FIBA 3x3 Women's U21 Nations League tournament in Handan, China.
Maly scored five points in a 21-13 win over Chile, four points in a 19-15 win over Japan and five in a 19-8 victory over China.
In the Japan win, Maly gave USA the lead for good at 14-13 with a basket at the 2:26 mark.
The event in China wraps up Thursday.
gschinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH
Gene Schinzel
Followed notifications
