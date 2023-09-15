Morgan Maly made her trip to Mongolia worth it.

The Creighton senior was named the Most Valuable Player and led her Team USA squad to a championship at the FIBA 3x3 Nations League Finals in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Friday.

Maly, one of four players on the U21 USA team, scored 21 points in three wins Friday and finished with a team-best 39 in six games in Mongolia.

Maly also made the game-winning basket in the final against top-seeded China.

After USA's Christina Dalce scored to tie the game at 18-18, China turned the ball over on its next possession. On USA's possession, Lucy Olsen drove to the basket and missed a contested layup. Maly corraled the rebound and hit a short turnaround jumper in the lane with five seconds left.

China got off a 3-point attempt from the left corner before the buzzer, but the shot bounced off the rim and American team celebrated its title.

On the day, Team USA defeated Egypt 21-17 and downed the USA's U23 team 21-17 before outlasting China.

Maly scored nearly half of her team's points against Egypt with 10 as she made six field goals and four free throws. Team USA was down 17-16 before Maly scored four of the last five baskets.

In the semifinals, Maly then had five points against the U23 squad before her late basket against China gave her six points in that matchup.

In the semifinal, both USA teams were efficient offensively as it turned out to be the fastest game of the tournament. The U21 led 18-14 after a free throw by Maly and Dalce made the game-ending basket with 2:43 left on the clock.

Maly also was named the MVP in May when she and Creighton teammates Lauren Jensen, Molly Mogensen and Emma Ronsiek won the 3x3 national championship in Colorado Springs.​