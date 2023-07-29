Creighton standout Morgan Maly scored 11 points in two games for her Team USA squad Saturday at the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series event taking place in Edmonton, Canada.

Maly's team split the two games as it lost 18-15 to China before bouncing Hungary 22-8.

Team USA trailed China 17-7 before scoring eight straight, but the rally fell short. Maly had the last three points in the run and finished with five points and four rebounds.

She then scored six against Hungary, including the game-ending basket when she sank a 3-pointer from the left wing.

There are two teams from the United States competing in the event and they will square off at 2:25 p.m. Sunday.​

