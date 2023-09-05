Morgan Maly's journey this year with 3-on-3 basketball will continue next week when she'll play for Team USA at the FIBA 3x3 Nations League Final in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

The event will be Sept. 13-15. Maly, a former Crete High School star who will be a senior for Creighton's women's basketball team this fall, is one of four players on the team along with Minnesota's Mara Braun and Villanova's Lucy Olsen and Christina Dalce.

That quartet went 5-1 for Team USA in June playing in the Nations League Asia-Pacific Conference in Handan, China. Maly also played for Team USA in July in a tournament in Edmonton, Canada.

The 6-foot-1 Maly, who has already scored more than 1,000 points and made 187 3-pointers while at Creighton, started this year's success with 3-on-3 in May when she and three Bluejay teammates, Lauren Jensen, Molly Mogensen and Emma Ronsiek, won the USA Basketball 3X national championship in Colorado Springs. Maly was MVP of that tournament.

That led Maly to playing internationally for Team USA. Prior to this summer, Maly had left the United States just once, and that was on a family trip to Mexico.