Creighton softball’s Natalia Puchino was named Big East Freshman of the Week on Monday.

The pitcher tossed her first no-hitter in the Bluejays' win over Kansas City last Wednesday, striking out a season-high six batters. She is the first Creighton freshman to throw a no-hitter since 2007.

Puchino followed the performance allowing one run and three hits in the Jays' Big East debut against Villanova.

She currently has a team-best 2.25 ERA and seven strikeouts in three appearances.

Creighton returns to action against Omaha on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Connie Claussen Field.