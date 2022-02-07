Creighton's next games look easier on paper, but Jays say it's no time to let up

Creighton's players don't have any plans to exhale during this next four-game stretch, even though they're finally getting their tour of the Big East's bottom half.

It starts Tuesday with a rematch against Butler. Then there are two games in three days against last-place Georgetown. Then it's a trip to DePaul.

Those opponents are the three that sit in 9th, 10th and 11th place in the Big East standings, combining for a 6-27 league record. Of Creighton's final nine regular-season games, only three of them are against opponents with Big East records over .500.

A bit of respite for the Jays, right? Creighton's played the toughest in-conference schedule among league teams so far, according to data analyst Ken Pomeroy's metrics.

But no, CU's not thinking that way.

In fact, freshman Trey Alexander said Monday that he and his teammates are carrying themselves as if they have their backs against the wall — there's more to prove if they want to reach the NCAA tournament, he said.