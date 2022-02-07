Creighton's next games look easier on paper, but Jays say it's no time to let up

Creighton's players don't have any plans to exhale during this next four-game stretch, even though they're finally getting their tour of the Big East's bottom half.
It starts Tuesday with a rematch against Butler. Then there are two games in three days against last-place Georgetown. Then it's a trip to DePaul.
Those opponents are the three that sit in 9th, 10th and 11th place in the Big East standings, combining for a 6-27 league record. Of Creighton's final nine regular-season games, only three of them are against opponents with Big East records over .500.
A bit of respite for the Jays, right? Creighton's played the toughest in-conference schedule among league teams so far, according to data analyst Ken Pomeroy's metrics.
But no, CU's not thinking that way.
In fact, freshman Trey Alexander said Monday that he and his teammates are carrying themselves as if they have their backs against the wall — there's more to prove if they want to reach the NCAA tournament, he said.
"This next little stretch in our season is going to be big for us," Alexander said. "That will definitely (show) us what kind of NCAA tournament team we are. If we are able to play the way we know how and play our best brand of basketball toward the end of the season, we will be a very successful team in March."
It will start against Butler, which bullied CU in the first meeting and cruised to a 72-55 win.
The Bulldogs (11-12, 4-8) did what most opponents try to do against the Jays. They imposed their physicality and bogged down the Creighton offense — and once mounting frustration hindered CU's focus, Butler seized control of the game.
The Jays (13-8, 5-5) are working to counter these tactics.
Coach Greg McDermott said elevated defensive pressure from opponents has too often prompted CU to abandon some of its collaborative principles within its scoring attack. Instead of passing more and initiating more off-ball movement, the dribbling has increased.
Alexander noted that the Creighton coaches brought this up after the 74-55 Seton Hall loss Friday.
When the Jays got a ball reversal in that game, they scored on three-fourths of their possessions, he said. Trouble was, they attacked on just one side of the court far too often.
"We have to try to move the ball," Alexander said. "When we get the ball to the second side of the court, we're very successful."
Opponents know this, of course. And they've tried to force CU into more one-on-one situations. The Jays have struggled to adjust of late.
Over the last five games, Creighton's averaging 57.8 points and shooting 38.0% from the floor (23.2% from 3-point range). It averaged 0.87 points per possession during that span — and has dropped to 10th in the league in offensive efficiency (0.95 points per possession) during conference-only action.
It was only a month ago that CU was leading the Big East in field goal percentage (47.3%).
The Jays have the answers and the ability, according to McDermott. They just need to keep working to show it consistently.
"That's part of the learning curve," McDermott said.
Kalkbrenner progressing
Sophomore center Ryan Kalkbrenner is making progress after injuring his ankle last week at UConn, according to McDermott.
Kalkbrenner left in the second half and did not return. He played three days later at Seton Hall — but he wasn't 100% healthy, and McDermott thought that it showed on several occasions defensively at the rim.
This week, Kalkbrenner's still in the recovery process, McDermott said.
"I thought he was better in practice (Monday) than he was in the game (Friday)," he said.
Alexander honored
Alexander was named the Big East freshman of the week for the second time on Monday.
He scored all 11 points in the second half of a win over Connecticut last week and went 5 of 6 on free throws in the final minutes. Alexander added nine points in a loss to Seton Hall.
