Creighton's Norah Sis, Kendra Wait recognized as All-American honorable mentions

Creighton volleyball's Norah Sis and Kendra Wait were named All-American honorable mentions by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday.
The Bluejay sophomores previously received All-American honors last season: Sis (third team) and Wait (honorable mention).
Creighton was the only school with multiple sophomores recognized this season, and the duo join Jaali Winters as being recognized both freshman and sophomore seasons.
Sis, a Papillion-La Vista graduate, finished the season 489 kills on .234 hitting in 2022. The outside hitter had a season-high 30 kills in the Jays' first-round loss to Auburn in the NCAA tournament. Sis also was recognized as the Big East Player of the Year, All-Big East team and Big East tournament MVP this season.
Wait also was named to the All-Big East team this season after leading the conference with 11.13 assists per set, which is No. 13 in the nation. Including her 3.23 digs per set, the Creighton setter is the only player in the nation to average at least 11.00 assist and 3.00 digs per set.
This year is the 11th straight season at least one Jay has been named an All-American, and the program now has 27 all time (15 athletes).
Full press conference with Creighton Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth and players Norah Sis and Jazz Schmidt after their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round loss to Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
Photos: Creighton volleyball vs Auburn in NCAA tournament
Creighton’s Allison Whitten walks off the court after losing their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match to Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans react to the score during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth reacts after Auburn scores a point during the fourth set of their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players walk off the court after losing their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans react after Auburn scores a point in the fifth set during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Norah Sis spikes the ball during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton plays Auburn in their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Allison Whitten digs the ball during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players walk off the court after losing their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Keeley Davis spikes the ball during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Keeley Davis spikes the ball during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton plays Auburn in their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn’s Jackie Barrett tips the ball during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Creighton at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn players celebrate a point during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Creighton at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Ava Martin celebrates a point with her teammates during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Allison Whitten celebrates a point during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Ellie Bolton digs the ball during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Kiana Schmitt tries to hit the ball during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Jazz Schmidt has Kendra Wait’s initials written on her left wrist for Creighton's NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday. Creighton's Kendra Wait was out with injury for the match.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton plays Auburn in their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Keeley Davis celebrates after scoring a point during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Keeley Davis (right) watches the ball go past their block during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Kiara Reinhardt (left) and Keeley Davis react after Auburn scored a point during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Jazz Schmidt digs the ball during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Kiana Schmitt tries to hit the ball during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Kiara Reinhardt serves the ball during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Jazz Schmidt sets the ball during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth speaks to her team during the third set of their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn fans cheer during the NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Creighton at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Norah Sis serves during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Jaela Zimmerman cheers after Creighton scored a point during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth reacts after Auburn scores a point during the fourth set of their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players congratulate freshman Ann Marie Remmes (center) scored a point during the fourth set of their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Kiana Schmitt (right) reacts after freshman Ann Marie Remmes (left) scored a point during the fourth set of their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Kiara Reinhardt reacts to scoring a point during the fourth set of their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth during the fourth set of their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players watch as their teammates battle against Auburn late in the fifth set of their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans react as Auburn scores a point late in the fifth set of their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Allison Whitten misses a dig during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans hold up their hands as Norah Sis serves during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Jazz Schmidt takes a breath during the fifth set of their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans react to the score of the match during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn’s Madison Scheer gets a ball through the block from Creighton's Kiara Reinhardt (center) and Keeley Davis (right) during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s players celebrate a point during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Allison Whitten misses a dig during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s players celebrate a point during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Jazz Schmidt gets a hand on the ball during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Norah Sis takes a breath before she serves during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans react as Creighton misses the ball late in the fifth set of their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn and Creighton fans leave Sokol Arena after Auburn defeated Creighton in their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Kiara Reinhardt (from left), Jazz Schmidt, and Keeley Davis prepare for the serve during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth yells to her players during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth instructs her players during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Jazz Schmidt waves to the crowd before their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Keeley Davis high-fives Sky McCune before their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Ava Martin bumps the ball during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Keeley Davis spikes the ball during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Keeley Davis watches as she gets blocked during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
