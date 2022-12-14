Creighton's Norah Sis, Kendra Wait recognized as All-American honorable mentions

Creighton volleyball's Norah Sis and Kendra Wait were named All-American honorable mentions by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday.

The Bluejay sophomores previously received All-American honors last season: Sis (third team) and Wait (honorable mention).

Creighton was the only school with multiple sophomores recognized this season, and the duo join Jaali Winters as being recognized both freshman and sophomore seasons.

Sis, a Papillion-La Vista graduate, finished the season 489 kills on .234 hitting in 2022. The outside hitter had a season-high 30 kills in the Jays' first-round loss to Auburn in the NCAA tournament. Sis also was recognized as the Big East Player of the Year, All-Big East team and Big East tournament MVP this season.

Wait also was named to the All-Big East team this season after leading the conference with 11.13 assists per set, which is No. 13 in the nation. Including her 3.23 digs per set, the Creighton setter is the only player in the nation to average at least 11.00 assist and 3.00 digs per set.

This year is the 11th straight season at least one Jay has been named an All-American, and the program now has 27 all time (15 athletes).

