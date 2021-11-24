Creighton's Norah Sis named Big East freshman of the year; Four Jays make all-conference

The Big East named Creighton's Norah Sis the league's freshman of the year and recognized three other CU players with end-of-season awards.

Sis, out of Papillion-La Vista, ranked second in the conference in kills per set (3.75) and 11th in digs per set (3.15) during Big East play. She has more kills (374) on the season than any other freshman on a ranked team.

The Jays have previously had two other players named Big East freshman of the year — Jaali Winters in 2014 and Keeley Davis in 2019.

Sis was also a unanimous selection to the All-Big East and All-Freshman teams.

Senior outsider hitter Jaela Zimmerman, senior libero Abby Bottomley and freshman setter Kendra Wait were all named to the 18-player All-Big East team.

Zimmerman, a unanimous pick, earned all-conference recognition for the third straight season. She ranked fourth in kills per set (3.58) and 10th in digs per set (3.58) during conference play.

Wait was also named to the Big East All-Freshman team.

Creighton (28-3) shared the regular-season conference championship with Marquette. The four-team Big East tournament begins Friday.

