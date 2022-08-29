 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Creighton's Norah Sis named Big East Offensive Player of the Week

Creighton volleyball's Norah Sis was named Big East Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

The third-team All-American also earned MVP after averaging 5.23 points and 4.91 kills per set on .250 hitting at the Rumble in the Rockies, where the No. 18 Bluejays opened the season 3-0.

Sis, a Papillion-La Vista grad, was Big East Freshman of the Week six times last season and was named Big East Freshman of the Year.

The Jays return to action at their Bluejay Invitational, where CU will take on USC on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Kentucky and Northern Iowa on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively. All games can be streamed on FloSports.

