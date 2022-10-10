 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Creighton's Norah Sis named Big East Offensive Player of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is Creighton volleyball's schedule for the 2022 season.

Creighton sophomore Norah Sis was named Big East Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

It was the second time this season the Papillion-La Vista graduate has received the honor.

The outside hitter averaged 5.19 points, 4.62 kills, in the Bluejays' road victories last week.

She had 27 kills and 11 digs while hitting a season-high .357 in a five-set comeback win over UConn, and added 10 kills in a sweep of Providence. Sis also had one ace in each contest.

The 27 kills and 29 points she had at UConn were the most by any player in a conference match this season.

No. 21 Creighton (14-3, 6-0) will take on No. 18 Marquette at home Friday at 6:30 p.m. It is a battle of the two teams tied for first in the Big East as well as the lone conference teams in the Top 25.

