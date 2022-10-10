Creighton's Norah Sis named Big East Offensive Player of the Week

Here is Creighton volleyball's schedule for the 2022 season.
Creighton sophomore Norah Sis was named Big East Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
It was the second time this season the Papillion-La Vista graduate has received the honor.
The outside hitter averaged 5.19 points, 4.62 kills, in the Bluejays' road victories last week.
She had 27 kills and 11 digs while hitting a season-high .357 in a five-set comeback win over UConn, and added 10 kills in a sweep of Providence. Sis also had one ace in each contest.
The 27 kills and 29 points she had at UConn were the most by any player in a conference match this season.
No. 21 Creighton (14-3, 6-0) will take on No. 18 Marquette at home Friday at 6:30 p.m. It is a battle of the two teams tied for first in the Big East as well as the lone conference teams in the Top 25.
Take advantage of this offer today at
Omaha.com/subscribe
Photos: No. 21 Creighton volleyball hosts Xavier
Creighton's Sky McCune spikes the ball during a match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Keeley Davis (6), Kendra Wait (15) and Norah Sis (2) celebrate a point with teammates during a match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait (15) and Kiana Schmitt (9) block a spike from Xavier’s MaryAnn O’Toole during a match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis bumps the ball during a match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth speaks with Kendra Wait during a review during a match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis (6) and Kiara Reinhardt (5) celebrate a point during a match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Xavier’s Lucia Corsaro serves the ball during a match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis bumps the ball during a match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Allison Whitten celebrates a point during a match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Allison Whitten hits the ball during a match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Sky McCune serves the ball during a match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Sky McCune dives for the ball during a match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis serves the ball during a match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiana Schmitt hits the ball against Xavier’s Delaney Hogan during a match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait (15) and Kiana Schmitt (9) block a spike from Xavier’s Brooklyn Cink during a match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Xavier head coach Christy Pfeffenberger speaks with players during a challenge review during a match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!