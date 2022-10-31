Creighton's Norah Sis named Big East Offensive Player of the Week

Nebraska rises to No. 1 in latest Top 25 poll; Creighton rises three spots to No. 15
Creighton outside hitter Norah Sis was named Big East Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season on Monday.
Sis, the Preseason Player of the Year, led all conference players in points per set (6.00) and kills per set (5.50) as the Bluejays swept St. John's and Seton Hall last week.
The Papillion-La Vista grad currently leads the Big East in both kills per set and points per set in all matches and in conference play.
No. 13 Creighton (20-3, 12-0) returns to action Friday at 1 p.m. against Providence and will face UConn Sunday at noon. Both matches will be played at Sokol Arena.
Creighton's Kiana Schmitt, right, hits it past Marquette's Hattie Bray in the second set on Friday.
Creighton's Ava Martin hits the ball towards Marquette's Jenna Reitsma in the first set on Friday.
Creighton's Ava Martin, right, hits the ball at Marquette's Carsen Murray, No. 12, and Ella Holmstrom, No. 16, in the first set on Friday.
Creighton's Kiara Reinhardt hits the ball in the first set against Marquette on Friday.
Creighton's Keeley Davis, left, celebrates a kill with Kendra Wait in the second set agianst Marquette on Friday.
Creighton's Keeley Davis celebrates a point int he second set against Marquette on Friday.
Creighton's Kiara Reinhardt, left, and Allison Whitten nearly collide going for the ball in the second set against Marquette on Friday.
Creighton's Keeley Davis, left, and Kiara Reinhardt celebrate winning the third set against Marquette on Friday.
Creighton's Norah Sis hits the ball towards Marquette in the third set on Friday.
Creighton's Allison Whitten digs the ball in the third set against Marquette on Friday.
Creighton Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth talks to her team during a timeout in the third set against Marquette on Friday.
Creighton's Norah Sis hits the ball in towards Marquette's Hattie Bray in the fifth set on Friday.
Creighton's Allison Whitten celebrates a point in the third set against Marquette on Friday.
Creighton's Norah Sis hits the ball in between Marquette's Hattie Bray, left, and Yadhira Anchante in the fifth set on Friday.
Creighton celebrates a point in the fifth set against Marquette on Friday.
Marquette celebrates a point in the fifth set against Creighton on Friday.
Creighton's Kendra Wait, left, and Kiana Schmitt talk before a third-set serve against Marquette on Friday.
Creighton's Norah Sis watches her team serve in the first set against Marquette on Friday.
