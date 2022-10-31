 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Creighton's Norah Sis named Big East Offensive Player of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska rises to No. 1 in latest Top 25 poll; Creighton rises three spots to No. 15

Creighton outside hitter Norah Sis was named Big East Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season on Monday.

Sis, the Preseason Player of the Year, led all conference players in points per set (6.00) and kills per set (5.50) as the Bluejays swept St. John's and Seton Hall last week. 

The Papillion-La Vista grad currently leads the Big East in both kills per set and points per set in all matches and in conference play.

No. 13 Creighton (20-3, 12-0) returns to action Friday at 1 p.m. against Providence and will face UConn Sunday at noon. Both matches will be played at Sokol Arena. 

