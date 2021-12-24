Creighton's Norah Sis named national volleyball freshman of the year

VolleyballMag.com named Creighton's Norah Sis its national freshman of the year.

It's yet another end-of-the-season honor for Sis, who was also named the Big East freshman of the year, an AVCA third-team All-American and the AVCA East Region's freshman of the year.

Sis, a Papillion-La Vista product, led the Jays with 3.75 kills per set and finished with more kills (435) than all freshmen on a top 25 team. She also averaged 2.96 digs per set and recorded a .261 hitting percentage.

Stanford's Kami Miner and Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez were the two other finalists for VolleyballMag's national freshman of the year award.

VolleyballMag also recognized senior Jaela Zimmerman, senior Abby Bottomley and freshmen Kendra Wait as honorable mention All-Americans.

The Jays finished the season with a school-record 31 wins, won the Big East regular season and conference tournament titles and earned the No. 14 overall seed in the NCAA tournament this past season. But they lost in the NCAA's second round, upset at home by Kansas. CU finished the year ranked No. 22 in the final coaches top 25 poll.

More honors for Huskers, too