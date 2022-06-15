Creighton's Norah Sis on playing for Team USA — and getting to know her 'biggest enemies'

Norah Sis was in Mexico City on Monday, waiting for her connecting flight back to Omaha. That gave her a few moments to reflect on her experience with USA Volleyball.

About 12 hours earlier, she was celebrating with her Team USA teammates after they completed an unbeaten week to win the gold medal at the U21 Pan American Cup.

"It really hasn't set in yet. It's just weird thinking you were able to play for your country. It was an honor to rep the red, white and blue," said Sis, who is heading into her sophomore season at Creighton. "Not many people get to experience it. I didn't think I'd get to experience it."

Sis got to experience playing for USA Volleyball for the first time as she was one of 12 players selected from a group of 20 who had been training in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Sis, the Papillion-La Vista grad who was an All-American as a freshman, ended up starting all five Pan Am Cup matches for Team USA, compiling a total of 30 kills and 24 digs while hitting .286.

"I definitely had my ups and downs," said Sis, who averaged 3.75 kills per set as a freshman. "Something I struggled with, especially during the training part, was confidence. But on our team everyone worked to build each other up.

"I learned a lot about myself as a player. I've never done anything like this, it was way outside my comfort zone."

Sis looked comfortable during the Pan Am Cup. In the final pool play match against Argentina, Sis delivered 13 kills in a four-set win. The next match in the semifinals against Chile, she had five kills on eight swings,

She played a smaller role in Sunday's gold-medal victory over Argentina as her only kill was late in the first set, helping Team USA take an early lead in a four-set win.

In the final, it was Nebraska's Bekka Allick who stepped up with her best match of the week, finishing with 12 kills. Like Sis, Allick and Husker teammate Lexi Rodriguez at libero started throughout the tournament.

Creighton and Nebraska will meet this season on Sept. 7 at CHI Health Center.

"In the fall season, we're each other's biggest enemies, and it will be the same this fall. But it was nice to get to know them," Sis said.

Now, Sis said with the fall season set to start in about two months, she's ready to get back to Creighton and start training as the Bluejays, coming off a 31-4 season, will have plenty of newcomers.

As she looks forward to the fall, Sis said she'll take a lot of memories from the past couple of weeks.

"It was so awesome. You couldn't ask for a better experience," Sis said. "We all fit in well with each other. The coolest part to me was how everyone wanted each other to succeed as we were all competing to be on the roster. It was cool that everyone wanted something bigger than themselves."

