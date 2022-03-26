Creighton's one win away from the Final Four, but it'll have to go through No. 1 South Carolina

Two weeks ago, Creighton players celebrated when their name popped up on the big screen at Sokol Arena as a No. 10 seed for the NCAA tournament.

What a magical ride it's been since then for the Bluejays.

"The past two weeks hasn't felt real," sophomore Morgan Maly said.

It's very much real that the Bluejays are 40 minutes away from the Final Four. They have defeated Colorado and then a pair of top-10 teams in Iowa and Iowa State.

And now the Bluejays have a chance at their biggest upset of all as they face No. 1 South Carolina in the Elite Eight at 6 p.m. Sunday.

"I think what we have done already proves that we can be here," said senior Payton Brotzki, the Platteview graduate who has scored 13 points the past two games. "It's obviously a tough task, but I think we can trust in our preparation, our coaching and just the faith and confidence we have in each other."

Creighton is the fourth double-digit seed to reach the Elite Eight. The previous one was Gonzaga in 2011 before it lost to Stanford.​

Creighton is still dancing thanks to a motion offense that features an array of shooters who can knock down perimeter jumpers.

The Jays hit 11 3-pointers against Iowa State and they're second nationally averaging 10.3 3s per game. Creighton broke away from the Cyclones in the third quarter when it drained six 3s and was 12 of 19 from the field.

"They have great shooters," South Carolina guard Zia Cooke said. "They're super aggressive. So we are preparing for that."

Maly scored a career-high 21 points off the bench against Iowa State, while Lauren Jensen hit the game-winner against Iowa. Tatum Rembao hit the clinching free throws Friday as she scored 17 of her 19 points after halftime.

"I told them, you want to keep advancing because that's the goal," Creighton coach Jim Flanery said following Friday's win. "But I also want to just keep coaching this team. So that's kind of what I was thinking, was I just love coaching this team because it's different people, different nights."

But where the gritty Bluejays don't match up with the Gamecocks is in height. While Creighton's tallest player in 6-foot-1, South Carolina has nine players 6-1 or taller.​ They have a plus-17.8 rebounding advantage over opponents this season, and they average 17.4 offensive rebounds per game.

And the toughest matchup will be 6-5 forward Aliyah Boston, a first-team All-American who finished with 28 points and 22 rebounds in Friday's win over North Carolina. It was her 27th straight double-double.

That length has allowed the Gamecocks to hold opponents to 50.5 points per game. Opponents are shooting 26.6% from behind the arc.

South Carolina has held eight of their 12 ranked opponents to fewer than 60 points. The Gamecocks are 12-0 in those contests — the Jays are unranked.

This will be the first meeting between Creighton and South Carolina.

