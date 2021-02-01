Creighton's Paul Kruse gets preseason Big East honor; Jays picked to finish second in division

The Big East's men's soccer coaches picked Creighton to finish second behind Butler in the league's new Midwest division.

The conference also announced its preseason awards, naming CU’s Paul Kruse the preseason goalkeeper of the year. Kruse was the only Bluejay to earn a spot on the Big East’s 12-man preseason all-conference squad.

Kruse started all 18 matches for Creighton as a freshman. He battled through injury in 2019 but still started 10 games and recorded 42 saves.

The Jays open their year on Feb. 20 in a restructured season due to the pandemic.

They’ll add a few nonconference games to an eight-match conference schedule in which they’ll play home and away against Butler, DePaul, Marquette and Xavier.

A four-team Big East tournament — featuring the top two teams from the Midwest and East divisions — is set to begin April 14. Georgetown was the league coaches' pick to win the East.

On the Creighton women's team, Skylar Heinrich was a unanimous choice to the preseason All-Big East team. She was the conference's freshman of the year in 2019. The Creighton women were picked to finish last in the Midwest. They open their season Feb. 18.

