Creighton's pitchers well-rested ahead of four-game series at Georgetown

Creighton might have let sophomore Dylan Tebrake work a little longer on his shutout bid last weekend if the Jays' revised schedule wasn't going to eliminate one day from the ace's pre-start routine.
Tebrake got pulled in the sixth inning of a 1-0 game against San Jose State on Saturday. He'd only surrendered three hits. But he was approaching 90 pitches.
So the bullpen took over and finished out a 5-0 win.
The Jays' coaches were thinking ahead. CU begins its four-game series at Georgetown on Friday, and it'll need all of its pitchers ready for those key in-league match-ups.
Creighton (11-7, 3-0) is first in the Big East standings, but it's only completed one four-game series this year, and it got swept by Kansas.
The Jays hope for better results this weekend against the Hoyas (3-5, 3-3), who made their season debut just over two weeks ago yet won three of four against St. John's. Georgetown's Angelo Tonas threw seven scoreless innings in a series-opening win over the Johnnies one week ago.
It'll be Tonas and Tebrake battling to set the tone Friday.
And Tebrake's now rested, by design.
Tebrake pitched last Saturday — instead of Friday, after Creighton added San Jose State to the schedule following the UConn series cancellation. He was limited but effective.
"This is exactly what we wanted to do with Dylan," coach Ed Servais said after the game. "We didn't want to extend him. ... We should be in good shape for him."
And the rest of the staff. Monday's series finale with the Spartans got canceled. So the bullpen's fully rested. And No. 2 starter Jonah Smith threw 87 pitches over six innings of work in Sunday's 6-4 win.
The Jays and Hoyas will begin with a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Friday. They're set to play at 1 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. The games will take place on Maryland's campus at Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium.
