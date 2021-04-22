Creighton's pitchers well-rested ahead of four-game series at Georgetown

Creighton might have let sophomore Dylan Tebrake work a little longer on his shutout bid last weekend if the Jays' revised schedule wasn't going to eliminate one day from the ace's pre-start routine.

Tebrake got pulled in the sixth inning of a 1-0 game against San Jose State on Saturday. He'd only surrendered three hits. But he was approaching 90 pitches.

So the bullpen took over and finished out a 5-0 win.

The Jays' coaches were thinking ahead. CU begins its four-game series at Georgetown on Friday, and it'll need all of its pitchers ready for those key in-league match-ups.

Creighton (11-7, 3-0) is first in the Big East standings, but it's only completed one four-game series this year, and it got swept by Kansas.

The Jays hope for better results this weekend against the Hoyas (3-5, 3-3), who made their season debut just over two weeks ago yet won three of four against St. John's. Georgetown's Angelo Tonas threw seven scoreless innings in a series-opening win over the Johnnies one week ago.

It'll be Tonas and Tebrake battling to set the tone Friday.

And Tebrake's now rested, by design.