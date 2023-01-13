Creighton's 'pursuit of perfection' for rest of season starts with hosting Providence

Mere seconds are more precious than they seem. Not a minute can be taken for granted.

Creighton men’s basketball has learned that the hard way, having been in enough situations with chances to tie or win a game late with one final possession that they’ve pored over them. Wednesday’s nail-biting loss at Xavier was the most recent study.

Sure, a gutsy game-winner can wash away most mistakes. But the Bluejays are looking to win games well before a late possession is left to decide them. Over the course of the season, their eyes have gradually widened at the plays — which don’t feel so significant as they happen — that win games.

“Every possession matters,” senior guard Baylor Scheierman said. “We have probably 35 minutes that are great, and then there’s five minutes throughout the game where we kind of get away from what we plan on doing. That’s where the games are won and lost.”

It’s likely the Musketeers won’t be the last to give the Jays a close game. The Big East has packed more muscle than perhaps was expected leading into the season.

Shaka Smart is being viewed as a wizard while his team — picked to finish ninth in the league in preseason polls — floats high and mighty. Connecticut propped itself up as one of the nation’s elite. Xavier isn’t far behind.

Providence, which visits the CHI Health Center on Saturday, is undefeated in league play despite losing every starter from a team that secured a Big East regular season title.

The league isn’t as easy as previously advertised.

The Friars have been in a few close games themselves. A narrow escape from Rider on opening night. A three-point loss to Saint Louis. A two-possession win over Seton Hall. Its double overtime downing of Marquette. St. Johns fell by just three points at the AMP last weekend.

PC has found ways to muscle its way out of tight games. But the way Providence wins and the way Creighton wins aren’t the same. The Jays have yearned for alternative ways to close games when the shots don’t fall.

Beyond hoping to improve their defensive intensity and other general variables, they’ve grown to harp on the significance of each possession as a way to distance themselves from high pressure, late game situations.

Seems simple, right?

Inside a 40 minute game, certain plays can become glossed over. The box out a player might forfeit or even forget to commit to. A 3-point attempt one might fail to contest because they know they can come down and get it right back. All the small things that don’t immediately seem to hold weight wind up holding more weight when the film rolls the day after.

“During the game you don’t really realize that you’re maybe a step late, a second late or half a second late,” CU guard Francisco Farabello said.

If it hadn’t been drilled into their heads prior to this week, it's etched into the Jays’ minds now: Possession No. 45 holds the same weight as possession No. 65.

It’s a concept that would ultimately make things easier on CU’s starting lineup. One that has found itself gassed toward the end of games, having been so heavily depended on through the team’s brutal slate to this point.

Sophomore Arthur Kaluma’s 32 minutes were the fewest in the starting lineup versus Xavier. Junior Ryan Kalkbrenner played all but two minutes in Wednesday’s game.

Still, they’ve found themselves with late chances against teams like Arizona and Xavier. They’ve come to realize all that goes into changing the tide and winning games in those final few possessions when the time comes.

“I think physically, you can practice stuff so much but I think if you’re mentally just as locked in, I think the mental part of it is just as important if not more important than the physical,” Scheierman said.

The Jays’ hosting of Providence could very well come down to a few possessions. PC coach Ed Cooley has led a group whose physicality stands out on the tape. It can be seen across the board.

The Friars have virtually mastered how to draw whistles. Kentucky transfer Bryce Hopkins is as good as anyone at using his frame and agility to put pressure on defenses. PC can subsequently spend long nights at the free throw line.

Providence has maintained a level of ferocity on the offensive glass, too, making defenses work harder and longer, frustrating them inside while stacking nine straight wins.

With road opportunities at Marquette, UConn and Xavier behind it, CU’s chances at proving it’s above its 9-8 record are dwindling. Providence is one of the team’s biggest shots at doing so.

“Every game matters,” Scheierman said. “We have 14 games left, but we have to take each a game at a time because we can’t afford to slip up.”

This Creighton team is too far into its season of trials to act like things have been perfect. It won't keep McDermott or the Bluejays from aiming for perfection the rest of the way.

“It’s the pursuit of perfection that’s important,” he said. “It’s the process of trying to be perfect. That’s where true improvement takes place. … It’s the pursuit of trying to reach your potential is where you continue to grow and hopefully play your best basketball.”

