Creighton's Rati Andronikashvili is maximizing the chances he gets on the basketball court

So Andronikashvili's still adjusting to the style of American basketball and adjusting to the intricacies within CU's system, according to McDermott. That process takes time, McDermott said.

And Andronikashvili knows that.

It's why he wasn't overly discouraged by that lone missed shot against Kennesaw State. And why he wasn't upset after Creighton's trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands, when he played seven total minutes in the three games. He had moments in other games where he's made mistakes, heard an earful from the coaches and bounced back with impact plays.

"I've told myself that coming back from the ACL is a big, big process," Andronikashvili said.

He just wants to maximize the chances he does get.

He's tried to keep it simple so far, focusing on staying poised when he has the ball and bringing energy when he's playing defense. Limit the mistakes. Help the team.

The 6-foot-4 guard played 20 minutes and 23 minutes in Creighton's last two outings, his two highest minute totals of the season. He contributed a combined 10 points and nine assists in those games.