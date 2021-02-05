Creighton's reserves have provided a spark at times. Can they be consistent for the Jays?

Approaching the midway point of the second half at DePaul last weekend, Creighton trailed by five points and looked like it needed a spark.
That’s when the CU bench left its mark.
Sophomore Shereef Mitchell twice found freshman Ryan Kalkbrenner for easy buckets during that pivotal stretch — and a third link-up between the two forced the Blue Demon defense to collapse and created a driving lane for Marcus Zegarowski's layup. Mitchell and senior Alex O’Connell each picked up steals. Kalkbrenner got a block.
The Jays flipped the game’s momentum with a 9-0 run in a 69-62 win Saturday, and their reserves played major roles in it.
But four days later? No. 15 Creighton didn’t get that same bench boost during a loss to Georgetown.
The CU backups nearly combined for more turnovers (five) than points (six) in the 86-79 defeat. And the Hoyas made their biggest first-half run — a 19-6 surge — when CU first began subbing to get its starters some rest.
“Our bench has been really good this year for the most part,” Jays coach Greg McDermott said. “(Wednesday) we weren’t perfect and we made some mistakes. But some of those guys are new to our program, and it takes a little time.”
The question is, how much time will it take the inexperienced reserves to collectively find consistency in their roles?
Kalkbrenner, O’Connell and sophomore Antwann Jones are all playing for the first time in this program. Mitchell logged minutes sparingly as a rookie last year. Jacob Epperson’s a junior but he’s missed extended time with injuries.
So they’re learning, and they’ve been forced to make these adjustments during many high-pressure moments — since the Jays (13-5, 9-4) didn’t get a full nonconference slate to help groom them.
Plus, Mitchell and O’Connell have been dealing with foot injuries lately. Epperson’s battling a knee issue.
But what's indisputable is this: when the reserves are locked in, they’ve elevated the potency of CU's attack.
Creighton is 11-0 in games when its bench combines for at least 10 points this year.
Jones had 13 points to help flip momentum against Xavier. The reserves combined for 33 against Seton Hall on Jan. 6. Mitchell stepped in for an injured Zegarowski and led CU to a win over St. John’s three days later — O’Connell dropped 16 points in that game, too. Kalkbrenner scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds against UConn on Jan. 23.
And there was the DePaul victory last weekend.
“We need them,” McDermott said.
But the standards for playing time are high. If Creighton’s bench players are mistake-prone when they get their chances in games, McDermott and his staff will be hesitant to go back to them. Mostly because the starting five is so experienced and so reliable.
That stick-with-the-vets formula worked at Providence and at Seton Hall, when CU dominated the second halves of both games. Even against Kansas, the starters nearly rallied late to force overtime in a 73-72 defeat.
“Our expectation is they know what to do, and they know how to do it,” McDermott said of the reserves. “If you go out there and you execute it, you’re probably going to play a little bit more. And if you don’t, as a coach, I’m probably going to go with guys that have done it and guys that have been there.”
That said, the starters haven’t always been sharp, either.
Their mistakes helped Georgetown gain confidence early. They weren’t ready to play against Providence two weeks ago. They'll face Marquette (9-9, 5-7) on Saturday — the Golden Eagles opened the second half of their Dec. 14 win over Creighton by scoring on 10 of their first 13 possessions, mostly against CU’s top group.
Senior Mitch Ballock said following Wednesday’s defeat that he and the team leaders need to be better example-setters when it comes to consistency, with their attention to detail, their decision-making and their effort.
“At the end of the day, we’ve got to start making some changes. And that starts at the top,” Ballock said. “When (the veterans) do that, the other guys will follow.”
Photos: Georgetown at Creighton
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa