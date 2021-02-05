Creighton's reserves have provided a spark at times. Can they be consistent for the Jays?

Creighton is 11-0 in games when its bench combines for at least 10 points this year.

Jones had 13 points to help flip momentum against Xavier. The reserves combined for 33 against Seton Hall on Jan. 6. Mitchell stepped in for an injured Zegarowski and led CU to a win over St. John’s three days later — O’Connell dropped 16 points in that game, too. Kalkbrenner scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds against UConn on Jan. 23.

And there was the DePaul victory last weekend.

“We need them,” McDermott said.

But the standards for playing time are high. If Creighton’s bench players are mistake-prone when they get their chances in games, McDermott and his staff will be hesitant to go back to them. Mostly because the starting five is so experienced and so reliable.

That stick-with-the-vets formula worked at Providence and at Seton Hall, when CU dominated the second halves of both games. Even against Kansas, the starters nearly rallied late to force overtime in a 73-72 defeat.