Creighton's reserves, who will be instrumental this year, aim to find consistency

Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner knew there were going to be some rough days ahead.
He told himself that back in the preseason, even while Creighton’s coaches were praising his work ethic and his adaptability and while his new teammates were encouraging him and boosting his belief.
But the thing is, Kalkbrenner’s just a freshman. A freshman big man. In the rugged Big East.
He knows what challenges await him. Just consider his first game in this conference against Marquette: He played five minutes, committed four fouls and didn’t attempt a shot.
“I never like having those games,” Kalkbrenner said. “But going into the year, I knew as a freshman that I’m going to have my ups and downs. So just being able to stay with it, stay confident, that’s what I’m trying to do.”
It’s the objective for each one of Creighton’s reserves, who will play an integral role while they all manage a potentially rocky road and make the necessary adjustments.
But the key? Remain resilient, Kalkbrenner said. Because the impact of the bench will be important for the Jays all year long.
That was the case during Wednesday’s win over Xavier, when coach Greg McDermott said the reserves provided a spark for Creighton after it fell behind 22-9 in the opening seven minutes.
“That bench is coming,” McDermott said. “The depth is being developed.”
Antwann Jones led the way Wednesday, scoring 11 of his 13 points before halftime and dishing out two assists. Shereef Mitchell had a momentous coast-to-coast bucket in the first half. Kalkbrenner blocked three shots on the afternoon.
But their contributions haven’t always been consistent so far.
Kansas’ offense exploited the mistakes of the young reserves earlier this month. The CU bench managed just five points against Marquette, while the Golden Eagles’ subs poured in 25 points.
The short stints of playing time can make it difficult for guys to find a rhythm. The bench players haven’t logged as much game experience in this system as Creighton’s older starting five, so they may not always get the green light to work through growing pains in the middle of a tightly contested league game.
Kalkbrenner’s a rookie. Jones and Mitchell are sophomores. Junior Jacob Epperson’s trying to stay healthy—and he doesn’t have much prior game experience because of previous injuries. And there’s Alex O’Connell, a transfer from Duke who just got off the scout team a few days before becoming eligible on Dec. 16.
But Creighton needs them, to amplify the impact of its up-tempo style and to preserve its top players for a potential March run.
Last year, Creighton ranked 343rd in bench minutes among 353 Division I teams, according to Ken Pomeroy’s statistics. The Jays did earn a share of the Big East title, but their starters had to take on a heavy workload to do it.
This season, they plan to have more reinforcements. And guys like Kalkbrenner indeed plan to maximize their chances, even if the results aren’t always ideal.
The game after his disappointing Big East debut? Kalkbrenner scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds in 16 minutes of action against St. John’s.
“I try to stay levelheaded,” he said. “You’ve just got to stick with it and get back at it the next game.”
