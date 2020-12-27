Creighton's reserves, who will be instrumental this year, aim to find consistency

Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner knew there were going to be some rough days ahead.

He told himself that back in the preseason, even while Creighton’s coaches were praising his work ethic and his adaptability and while his new teammates were encouraging him and boosting his belief.

But the thing is, Kalkbrenner’s just a freshman. A freshman big man. In the rugged Big East.

He knows what challenges await him. Just consider his first game in this conference against Marquette: He played five minutes, committed four fouls and didn’t attempt a shot.

“I never like having those games,” Kalkbrenner said. “But going into the year, I knew as a freshman that I’m going to have my ups and downs. So just being able to stay with it, stay confident, that’s what I’m trying to do.”

It’s the objective for each one of Creighton’s reserves, who will play an integral role while they all manage a potentially rocky road and make the necessary adjustments.

But the key? Remain resilient, Kalkbrenner said. Because the impact of the bench will be important for the Jays all year long.