Creighton's rise up Big East standings has Jays in NCAA tournament contention

Ryan Hawkins wasn't taking anything for granted when he saw Ryan Nembhard scoop up a loose ball and sprint down the floor with a Marquette defender on either side.

There was just over a minute left with the Bluejays trailing 79-78. Hawkins said he wanted to be at the rim in case Nembhard's potential layup needed a putback.

Nembhard didn't take the shot. Instead he turned in the air and left a pass for Hawkins, whose uncontested layup put Creighton up for good in Sunday's 83-82 win at the CHI Health Center.

Hawkins played all but 37 seconds as he closed in on another double-double, but there was no hesitation about running the floor with the game on the line.

"We're playing meaningful games in February that have a lot of implications," Hawkins said. "If you can't get excited about that, I don't know what you can get excited about."

Hawkins has put together his best stretch of the season as Creighton makes a February surge up the Big East standings. Against Marquette he finished one rebound shy of a fourth consecutive double-double with 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Hawkins scored a season-high 30 points with eight treys at Georgetown on Feb. 14.

"He knows it's close to the end," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. "He really appreciates what we have here because he's got a different perspective. Obviously you see the numbers and what he does on the floor. I see what he does on a daily basis at practice."

This is Hawkins' only season with the Jays, playing his COVID year in Omaha after an All-America career at Division II power Northwest Missouri State.

He hasn't missed a beat with the transition to Division I as he leads the nation with nine double-doubles. He also leads the Jays in scoring (14.0 points per game) and rebounds (7.6).

"I think (our) young guys are really going to learn from his approach," McDermott said.

Hawkins is averaging 20.2 points and 9.2 rebounds over CU's current five-game win streak. Creighton was in sixth place in the Big East standings two weeks ago, now it's tied for third.

The five-game win streak, CU's longest this season, has put the Jays squarely on the NCAA tournament bubble.

"We've done a better job recently of handling that success," McDermott said.

The streak will be tested with its final two road games of the regular season, starting Wednesday at St. John's. CU also plays league leader Providence on Saturday.

The Red Storm feature one of the league's best offensive players in wing Julian Champagnie, who leads the Big East in scoring (19.2). He also leads the team in rebounding (6.6) and 3s (56).

Champagnie had 31 points, seven rebounds and seven steals in a 91-67 win over Butler on Friday. CU held Champagnie to 17 points on 7-of-21 shooting when the Jays cruised to an 87-64 win last month.

In that game, Creighton's Alex O'Connell scored a season-high 28 points. O'Connell injured his right ankle with 4:46 left Sunday when he landed on the foot of Marquette's Kam Jones.

O'Connell didn't return to the game. But after having the ankle checked in the locker room, he was back on the bench and appeared to be moving well.

Creighton is already dealing with a short bench as it used only eight players Sunday.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.