Creighton's rise up Big East standings has Jays in NCAA tournament contention

Ryan Hawkins wasn't taking anything for granted when he saw Ryan Nembhard scoop up a loose ball and sprint down the floor with a Marquette defender on either side.
There was just over a minute left with the Bluejays trailing 79-78. Hawkins said he wanted to be at the rim in case Nembhard's potential layup needed a putback.
Nembhard didn't take the shot. Instead he turned in the air and left a pass for Hawkins, whose uncontested layup put Creighton up for good in Sunday's 83-82 win at the CHI Health Center.
Hawkins played all but 37 seconds as he closed in on another double-double, but there was no hesitation about running the floor with the game on the line.
"We're playing meaningful games in February that have a lot of implications," Hawkins said. "If you can't get excited about that, I don't know what you can get excited about."
Hawkins has put together his best stretch of the season as Creighton makes a February surge up the Big East standings. Against Marquette he finished one rebound shy of a fourth consecutive double-double with 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Hawkins scored a season-high 30 points with eight treys at Georgetown on Feb. 14.
"He knows it's close to the end," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. "He really appreciates what we have here because he's got a different perspective. Obviously you see the numbers and what he does on the floor. I see what he does on a daily basis at practice."
This is Hawkins' only season with the Jays, playing his COVID year in Omaha after an All-America career at Division II power Northwest Missouri State.
He hasn't missed a beat with the transition to Division I as he leads the nation with nine double-doubles. He also leads the Jays in scoring (14.0 points per game) and rebounds (7.6).
"I think (our) young guys are really going to learn from his approach," McDermott said.
Hawkins is averaging 20.2 points and 9.2 rebounds over CU's current five-game win streak. Creighton was in sixth place in the Big East standings two weeks ago, now it's tied for third.