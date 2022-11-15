Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman named to John R. Wooden Award watch list

Joel Lorenzi, with the Omaha World-Herald, breaks down the Holy Cross vs. Creighton men's basketball game at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Monday, November 14, 2022. Creighton won the game 94-65.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman were named to the preseason top 50 watch list for the John R. Wooden Award on Tuesday.
A preseason All Big East first-teamer and reigning league Defensive Player of the Year, Kalkbrenner has appeared poised to take the next step through the beginning of the season.
The junior center is averaging 18 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 80% from the field in just 24 minutes. He’s made all 19 of his last 19 field goals, bolstering the Jays’ top-10 stature through its few buy games.
Scheierman, a South Dakota State transfer and Summit League Player of the Year a season ago, has encapsulated the hype that surrounded his arrival over the summer.
Through three games, he’s averaging 8.9 points, 9.7 boards and 2.7 assists in 26 minutes.
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott and players Ryan Kalkbrenner and Ryan Nembhard press conference following the Holy Cross vs. Creighton men's basketball game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Monday, November 14, 2022. Creighton won the game 94-65.
