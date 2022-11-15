 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Claas
Presented By Hello Garage
topical

Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman named to John R. Wooden Award watch list

  • 0

Joel Lorenzi, with the Omaha World-Herald, breaks down the Holy Cross vs. Creighton men's basketball game at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Monday, November 14, 2022. Creighton won the game 94-65.

Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman were named to the preseason top 50 watch list for the John R. Wooden Award on Tuesday.

A preseason All Big East first-teamer and reigning league Defensive Player of the Year, Kalkbrenner has appeared poised to take the next step through the beginning of the season.

The junior center is averaging 18 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 80% from the field in just 24 minutes. He’s made all 19 of his last 19 field goals, bolstering the Jays’ top-10 stature through its few buy games.

Scheierman, a South Dakota State transfer and Summit League Player of the Year a season ago, has encapsulated the hype that surrounded his arrival over the summer.

Through three games, he’s averaging 8.9 points, 9.7 boards and 2.7 assists in 26 minutes.

People are also reading…

Creighton head coach Greg McDermott and players Ryan Kalkbrenner and Ryan Nembhard press conference following the Holy Cross vs. Creighton men's basketball game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Monday, November 14, 2022. Creighton won the game 94-65.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert