Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner and Ryan Nembhard earn medals with their FIBA U19 World Cup teams

RIGA, Latvia — Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner and Ryan Nembhard wrapped up their appearances at the FIBA U19 World Cup on Sunday, both earning a win and a medal with their respective junior national teams.

Kalkbrenner and the U.S. squad won gold, defeating France 83-81 on Sunday. The first-place finish marked the second U19 World Cup title in a row for the U.S., which has won five of the last seven golds at this event.

Nembhard and Canada beat Serbia 101-92 in the bronze medal game Sunday. It was just the second podium finish in Canada's history of the event. Canada won gold in 2017.

Nembhard played a critical role all week for Canada, including in Sunday's final game. The freshman point guard had 21 points and 10 assists to help to lead a second-half comeback against Serbia.

In seven games at the World Cup, Nembhard averaged 15.1 points per game, tied for ninth-most among all participants. He finished tied atop the event's assists leaderboard (6.7 per game). He also grabbed 3.7 rebounds and recorded 1.4 steals per game. He made 38.9% of his 3-pointers.