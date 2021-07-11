Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner and Ryan Nembhard earn medals with their FIBA U19 World Cup teams

RIGA, Latvia — Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner and Ryan Nembhard wrapped up their appearances at the FIBA U19 World Cup on Sunday, both earning a win and a medal with their respective junior national teams.
Kalkbrenner and the U.S. squad won gold, defeating France 83-81 on Sunday. The first-place finish marked the second U19 World Cup title in a row for the U.S., which has won five of the last seven golds at this event.
Nembhard and Canada beat Serbia 101-92 in the bronze medal game Sunday. It was just the second podium finish in Canada's history of the event. Canada won gold in 2017.
Nembhard played a critical role all week for Canada, including in Sunday's final game. The freshman point guard had 21 points and 10 assists to help to lead a second-half comeback against Serbia.
In seven games at the World Cup, Nembhard averaged 15.1 points per game, tied for ninth-most among all participants. He finished tied atop the event's assists leaderboard (6.7 per game). He also grabbed 3.7 rebounds and recorded 1.4 steals per game. He made 38.9% of his 3-pointers.
Kalkbrenner, a sophomore, ended up averaging 5.9 points and 4.0 rebounds during his World Cup showing. He went scoreless in three minutes during Sunday's gold medal game. He ranked 11th among all participants in blocks per game (1.3) despite averaging just 11.0 minutes per night. He also made 62.1% of his shots.
The last time Creighton had a player representative in the FIBA U19 World Cup was in 2011, when Doug McDermott joined the U.S. squad. He averaged 11.3 points and 6.1 rebounds. The U.S. placed fifth.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa