Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner and Ryan Nembhard help their U19 national teams to 3-0 starts
The Jays picked up a pledge Wednesday from four-star recruit Trey Alexander. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Oklahoma City announced on Twitter he's committed to CU.

RIGA, Latvia — Creighton players Ryan Kalkbrenner and Ryan Nembhard have helped their U19 national teams to 3-0 starts at the FIBA World Cup.

Kalkbrenner and the U.S. squad handled Australia 87-66 Tuesday to advance to the 16-team knockout stage of the event. The sophomore 7-footer scored four points and grabbed four rebounds in 10 minutes Tuesday — he's averaging 4.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in his three games.

Nembhard's been a star for Team Canada so far. He had 17 points (4 of 7 shooting on 3-pointers), eight assists and four steals in Canada's 85-56 win over Senegal Tuesday. Nembhard, an freshman point guard, is averaging 15.3 points and shooting 43.8% from long-range during the event.

Both the U.S. and Canada teams are scheduled to return to action Wednesday. If they each win twice, they would meet in the semifinal round on Saturday.

Creighton freshman wing Arthur Kaluma is also set to suit up on the international stage this week. He and the Uganda national team will play Morocco in a qualifier for the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket Championship. That game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday on ESPN Plus.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

