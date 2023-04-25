Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner has entered his name into the NBA draft, according to the league's early entry list released Tuesday night. He will retain his eligibility and the option of returning to CU.

A source recently saw Kalkbrenner working out in Chicago with Iowa’s Keegan Murray and North Carolina’s Pete Nance.

The 7-foot-1 center averaged 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks this past season, anchoring CU’s defense en route to an Elite Eight appearance. Kalkbrenner was one of the four finalists for the Naismith defensive player of the year award and won back-to-back Big East honors as the league's best defender.

He joins Bluejays Trey Alexander and Arthur Kaluma in declaring for the NBA Draft. Alexander and Kaluma both have retained their eligibility, as well.

Should Kalkbrenner choose to return for his senior campaign, the Bluejays have a chance to retain their national spotlight with the return of senior Baylor Scheierman and the addition of Utah State transfer Steven Ashworth. Alexander and Kaluma are possible returnees, as well.

Photos: Creighton takes on San Diego State in Elite Eight