Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner honored to represent US at U19 World Cup

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner had no idea he was on the USA Basketball radar when coach Greg McDermott called him up to the office about a month ago.
Kalkbrenner was thinking he'd just sit down with Coach Mac for an ordinary offseason chat.
Now the 7-foot-1 center is headed to Latvia.
Kalkbrenner has been locked in since first receiving word from McDermott that he'd been invited to a Team USA tryout for the under-19 FIBA U19 World Cup tournament. After several days of workouts in Texas, it was announced last week that Kalkbrenner did indeed make the U.S. squad — he and the 11 other players left Monday for Riga, Latvia.
"When (McDermott) told me and I was like, 'oh that's really cool,' because it just kind of came out of nowhere," Kalkbrenner said. "But right then it was, OK, it's time to get to work."
He didn't let the opportunity go to waste.
The 19-year-old Kalkbrenner and the rest of his U.S. teammates will open the World Cup with pool play Saturday. The U.S. has won three of the last four under-19 goal medals in this event, which is held every two years.
The last Creighton player to earn a spot on the U.S. men's under-19 squad was Doug McDermott, who averaged 11.3 points and 6.1 rebounds in this tournament in 2011. Ty-Shon Alexander and Geoffrey Groselle were on the 2019 Team USA squad that placed third in the Pan American Games.
Freshman point guard Ryan Nembhard will also be participating in the Latvia tournament beginning this weekend. He made Canada's under-19 roster. Freshman forward Arthur Kaluma is set to represent his native country of Uganda on its national team in the FIBA AfroBasket Championship qualifiers in July.
Kalkbrenner can't wait for his chance on the world stage.
"I'm just really excited for it," Kalkbrenner said. "It's an honor to get to play with 'USA' on your jersey. I just want to go represent for Creighton and for my country, and hopefully do a good job."
He'll also get to showcase an early glimpse of his developmental progress.
Kalkbrenner averaged 5.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per game off the bench in his rookie season with the Jays last year. He made 64.5% of his shots. He led Big East freshmen with 1.2 blocks per game.
But he's expected — like most rising sophomores — to make a significant jump next year.
He's already 20 pounds heavier than last year's listed weight (235 pounds). With the exception of a one-week vacation with family, Kalkbrenner said he remained on campus after last season ended to focus on strength training.
Kalkbrenner said he's also noticed the strides he's made processing the game mentally.
"You learn so much (in the first year) about being in the system, the defensive game plan, scouting the teams, playing offense a certain way for the team," Kalkbrenner said. "It's amazing how far I've come."
He's not getting complacent, either. This last month is evidence of that.
Kalkbrenner said he spent the weeks leading up to his June training camp staying late after CU's team workouts just to get some extra sprints in.
"There's definitely an offseason shape that you're normally in," Kalkbrenner said with a laugh. "And you cannot be in offseason shape for Team USA."
He was originally one of 26 players invited to a training camp that began June 20. Millard North grad Hunter Sallis, a Gonzaga signee, was among that first group.
Kalkbrenner earned one of the 17 finalist spots and made the squad after the 10th team workout.
Also on the under-19 U.S. World Cup team: Milwaukee signee Patrick Baldwin Jr., Tennessee signee Kennedy Chandler, Wisconsin sophomore Jonathan Davis, Purdue signee Caleb Furst, Gonzaga signee Chet Holmgren, Stanford signee Harrison Ingram, Purdue sophomore Jaden Ivey, Louisiana Tech sophomore Kenneth Lofton Jr., TCU sophomore Mike Miles, LSU sophomore Adam Miller and UCLA signee Peyton Watson. TCU's Jamie Dixon is the head coach.
Fans can follow the games on FIBA's YouTube channel.
