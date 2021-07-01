Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner honored to represent US at U19 World Cup

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner had no idea he was on the USA Basketball radar when coach Greg McDermott called him up to the office about a month ago.

Kalkbrenner was thinking he'd just sit down with Coach Mac for an ordinary offseason chat.

Now the 7-foot-1 center is headed to Latvia.

Kalkbrenner has been locked in since first receiving word from McDermott that he'd been invited to a Team USA tryout for the under-19 FIBA U19 World Cup tournament. After several days of workouts in Texas, it was announced last week that Kalkbrenner did indeed make the U.S. squad — he and the 11 other players left Monday for Riga, Latvia.

"When (McDermott) told me and I was like, 'oh that's really cool,' because it just kind of came out of nowhere," Kalkbrenner said. "But right then it was, OK, it's time to get to work."

He didn't let the opportunity go to waste.

The 19-year-old Kalkbrenner and the rest of his U.S. teammates will open the World Cup with pool play Saturday. The U.S. has won three of the last four under-19 goal medals in this event, which is held every two years.