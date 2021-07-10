Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner leads U.S. squad to win over Canada in FIBA U19 World Cup semifinals

RIGA, Latvia — Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner secured some bragging rights over Bluejay teammate Ryan Nembhard Saturday as the U.S. squad defeated Canada in the semifinals of the FIBA U19 World Cup.

Nembhard was still one of the top standouts in the match-up full of potential college stars, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists. His steal and fast-break dumpoff created an easy dunk that pulled Canada within 57-56 midway through the third quarter.

But the U.S. never gave up the lead. It used a 17-0 run in the fourth to seal the 92-86 win and clinch a spot in the World Cup championship game on Sunday.

Kalkbrenner was a solid contributor on a team that has made a point to try to spread out the minutes within the 12-man roster all tournament long.

One of Kalkbrenner's three dunks actually started that decisive 17-0 run. The U.S. lead had dipped to 71-68 with 7:40 to go when Kalkbrenner was left alone for a two-handed slam.

The CU sophomore appears to have settled into his role as the event progresses.