Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner leads U.S. squad to win over Canada in FIBA U19 World Cup semifinals

RIGA, Latvia — Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner secured some bragging rights over Bluejay teammate Ryan Nembhard Saturday as the U.S. squad defeated Canada in the semifinals of the FIBA U19 World Cup.
Nembhard was still one of the top standouts in the match-up full of potential college stars, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists. His steal and fast-break dumpoff created an easy dunk that pulled Canada within 57-56 midway through the third quarter.
But the U.S. never gave up the lead. It used a 17-0 run in the fourth to seal the 92-86 win and clinch a spot in the World Cup championship game on Sunday.
Kalkbrenner was a solid contributor on a team that has made a point to try to spread out the minutes within the 12-man roster all tournament long.
One of Kalkbrenner's three dunks actually started that decisive 17-0 run. The U.S. lead had dipped to 71-68 with 7:40 to go when Kalkbrenner was left alone for a two-handed slam.
The CU sophomore appears to have settled into his role as the event progresses.
He followed up one of his best games at the World Cup — seven points and eight rebounds against Senegal on Friday — with another impact performance Saturday. Kalkbrenner scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds in 12 minutes of action.
He was also credited with two blocks — one of which came against Nembhard when the crafty point guard drove to the rim and attempted to guide a layup around the 7-foot-1 center. Kalkbrenner swatted away one of Nembhard's alley-oop passes early in the third quarter, too.
Nembhard wasn't deterred, though. Not at all Saturday. He met some considerable resistance throughout the game, regularly handling the ball as one of Canada's top creators while the U.S. defense converged to him.
Nembhard still produced, like he has all week in Latvia.
The 6-foot-1 Toronto native twice pulled up for mid-range jumpers after navigating around ball screens in the first quarter. He finished with a reverse layup on one drive and dropped in a floater on another take.
The Bluejay freshman showed off his potency in transition, too.
His pull-up 3-pointer on the break late in the third quarter helped Canada temporarily answer a 10-2 U.S. surge, trimming the deficit to 67-61. Nembhard also had a fancy left-handed pass in the open court after halftime, finding a cutting teammate for a dunk.
In six games at the World Cup, Nembhard leads all participants with 6.2 assists per game. He's recorded a 2.3 assist-to-turnover rate. He's averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals. He's made 39.4% of his 3-pointers.
He and Canada will take the floor one more time. They'll play for a bronze medal at 8 a.m. Sunday. The U.S. team will go for gold at 11 a.m. Saturday. ESPN Plus will carry the games.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa