BASKETBALL

Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner named Big East Defensive Player of the Year

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner has been named the Big East Defensive Player of the Year.

 EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner was named the Big East Defensive Player of the Year Monday.

Kalkbrenner, who is the first Bluejay to win the award since Khyri Thomas won it in 2017 and 2018, leads the Big East in blocked shots with 80. That also ranks 10th nationally.

Kalkbrenner, who was named honorable mention all-Big East on Sunday, had a block in 26 straight games, which is the longest streak by a Creighton player since the 1984-85 season.

He also has grabbed eight rebounds in Big East games and has helped Creighton leads the league in field goal percentage defense (.400).

Also Monday, Big East named Providence's Jared Bynum the Sixth Man of the Year and Marquette's Justin Lewis the Most Improved Player.

Creighton (20-10) opens play in the Big East tournament against Marquette (19-11) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. That game will televised on FS1.

