Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner was named the Big East’s Defensive Player of the Year on Monday.

The junior big man has led the Big East with 2.2 blocks per game — which ranks 18th nationally — and altered plenty more shots while spearheading Creighton’s transformation into a top-15 defense. He’s averaged 2.5 blocks since his return from illness at Butler back in December.

Kalkbrenner defended his stance against players like Providence’s Devin Carter and UConn’s Andre Jackson to become the first back-to-back DPOY winner since Creighton guard Khyri Thomas. The two make up four of the league’s past seven wins.

