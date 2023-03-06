Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner was named the Big East’s Defensive Player of the Year on Monday.
The junior big man has led the Big East with 2.2 blocks per game — which ranks 18th nationally — and altered plenty more shots while spearheading Creighton’s transformation into a top-15 defense. He’s averaged 2.5 blocks since his return from illness at Butler back in December.
Kalkbrenner defended his stance against players like Providence’s Devin Carter and UConn’s Andre Jackson to become the first back-to-back DPOY winner since Creighton guard Khyri Thomas. The two make up four of the league’s past seven wins.
Photos: Creighton men host Georgetown
The Creighton bench and fans react as Shereef Mitchell, right, made a basket in the second half against Georgetown on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott, left, gives, Ryan Kalkbrenner a ball celebrating his 1000th point before they play Georgetown on Wednesday.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner looks to shoot around Georgetown's Bradley Ezewiro in the first half on Wednesday.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell looks to pass around Georgetown's Primo Spears on Wednesday.
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman gets fouled by Georgetown's Wayne Bristol Jr. in the first half on Wednesday.
Georgetown's Brandon Murray scores his team's first point on a free throw after trailing Creighton 19-0 in the first half on Wednesday.
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard dribbles the ball in the first half against Georgetown on Wednesday.
Creighton's Trey Alexander shoots a free throw after a second-half technical foul against Georgetown on Wednesday.
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman dribbles the ball against Georgetown on Wednesday.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner gets fouled by Georgetown's Akok Akok in the first half on Wednesday.
Georgetown's Akok Akok reacts to fouling Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenneon Wednesday.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner shoot over Georgetown's Bradley Ezewiro in the first half on Wednesday.
Creighton's Trey Alexander makes his seventh three-point basket against Georgetown on Wednesday.
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman blows a kiss to the crowd after making a second-half three-point basket against Georgetown on Wednesday.
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman celebrates after making a second-half three-point basket against Georgetown on Wednesday.
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman, right, hugs Head Coach Greg McDermott after being removed from the game after making a second-half three-point basket against Georgetown on Wednesday.
Shannon Scheierman hugs her son, Creighton's Baylor Scheierman during senior day festivities after defeating Georgetown on Wednesday.
