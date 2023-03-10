Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner has been named a finalist for a pair of national awards.
The two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year is one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award given to the nation's top center, and one of 25 in the running for the Lefty Driesell Award, which honors the nation's top defensive player.
Kalkbrenner leads the nation in field goal percentage (.706) and the Big East with 2.2 blocked shots per game (18th nationally). His 191 career blocks rank No. 2 all-time for Creighton.
Creighton (21-11) returns to action against No. 15 Xavier in the Big East tournament semifinals Friday at 8 p.m.
Photos: Creighton men's basketball at 2023 Big East tournament
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) sets up a play against Villanova's Cam Whitmore (22) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) drives past Villanova's Mark Armstrong, center left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) eyes the basket against Villanova's Cam Whitmore (22) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) reacts against Mason Miller (13) scores in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott works the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) sets up a play in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) sets up for a three point shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) looks to pass against Villanova's Caleb Daniels (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, center, and Villanova's Brandon Slater, right, battle for the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) shoots for three points in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) shoots for three points in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Villanova's Mark Armstrong (2) drives against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and Baylor Scheierman (55) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) celebrates with his teammates Baylor Scheierman (55) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) after drawing a foul off Villanova in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Villanova's Eric Dixon (43) looks to pass against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and Baylor Scheierman (55) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) celebrates his three point shot with head coach Greg McDermott, left, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Villanova's Brandon Slater (34) drives against Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Villanova's Brandon Slater (34) drives against Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) celebrates scoring and drawing a foul against Villanova's Mark Armstrong (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Villanova's Cam Whitmore, left, looks to pass against Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) scores two points and draws a foul against Villanova's Mark Armstrong (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Villanova's Mark Armstrong (2) drives to the net past Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, left, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Villanova's Eric Dixon (43) loses the ball against Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Villanova's Eric Dixon, right, collides with Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Villanova's Eric Dixon (43) drives against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
