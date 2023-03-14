Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner was named one of four finalists for the Naismith Trophy Defensive Player of the Year award on Tuesday.

Kalkbrenner leads the nation in field goal percentage (.714). He also leads the Big East with 2.2 blocks per game (18th nationally) and is second in Creighton history with 192 career blocks. He averages 6.2 rebounds per game, which is ranks second among the Bluejays this season.

The center was named the Big East Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season, becoming just the 11th player in conference history to win it more than once.

Kalkbrenner is also a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award (one of five), which is given to the nation's best center, and the Lefty Driesell Award (one of 25), which is awarded to the nation's best defensive player.

Creighton (21-12) returns to action against NC State (23-10) on Friday in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Denver.

Finalists

Chase Audige, Northwestern

Jaylen Clark, UCLA

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

