Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list

Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner has been named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Friday.
The award honors the top center in men's college basketball.
"The student-athletes on this list should feel tremendously proud of all they have accomplished to be associated with basketball's all-time leading scorer," said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. "With his focus on both education and athletics, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's perspective is cherished by our committee when evaluating talent each year."
Kalkbrenner started the Bluejays' first 34 games last season and averaged 13.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 blockers per game.
The junior center was named the Big East Defensive Player of the Year and was honorable mention All-Big East. This preseason he was the only Jay on the Big East's preseason first team.
Kalkbrenner is Creighton's second player to be named to the watch list, joining Justin Patton in 2016-17.
No. 9 Creighton faces Drury on Sunday at 6 p.m. for an exhibition game, and officially opens its season on Nov. 7 against St. Thomas.
Photos: Creighton men's basketball hosts preseason showcase
Creighton's Fredrick King (33) jumps of teammate Trey Alexander (23) during a scrimmage in the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Young fans line up for autographs from Creighton's Evan Young (21) and Arthur Kaluma (24) during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players are introduced at the start of the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) competes in the three-point contest during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Fredrick King (33) competes in the slam dunk contest during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) competes in the slam dunk contest during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Friends Ethan Andres, left, and Hudson Villwok, both 8 and of Omaha, watch Creighton players during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans cheer during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) competes in the slam dunk contest during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) sits on the court to sign autographs for fans during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) dribbles a ball during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Evan Young (21) helps a young fan spin a ball on his finger during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) competes in the three-point contest during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) controls the ball during a scrimmage during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) signs a shoe for a fan during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) smiles after making a half-court shot during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's John Christofilis (15) competes in the three-point contest during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott, right, presents a ball to former player Austin Chatman during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
