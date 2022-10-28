Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list

Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner has been named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Friday.

The award honors the top center in men's college basketball.

"The student-athletes on this list should feel tremendously proud of all they have accomplished to be associated with basketball's all-time leading scorer," said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. "With his focus on both education and athletics, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's perspective is cherished by our committee when evaluating talent each year."

Kalkbrenner started the Bluejays' first 34 games last season and averaged 13.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 blockers per game.

The junior center was named the Big East Defensive Player of the Year and was honorable mention All-Big East. This preseason he was the only Jay on the Big East's preseason first team.

Kalkbrenner is Creighton's second player to be named to the watch list, joining Justin Patton in 2016-17.

No. 9 Creighton faces Drury on Sunday at 6 p.m. for an exhibition game, and officially opens its season on Nov. 7 against St. Thomas.