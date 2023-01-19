 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner named to midseason watch list for Oscar Robertson Trophy

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner was one of 50 players to be named to the midseason watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy on Thursday.

The 7-foot-1 junior has averaged a career-high 14.9 points, shooting 72.9% from the field through the 16 he’s played. He’s added seven rebounds per game, and in the seven games since his return from a non-COVID illness in late December, he’s averaged three blocks.

Kalkbrenner becomes the second Bluejay under McDermott to be named to the award’s watch list, following Doug McDermott, who made the watch list in three separate seasons before eventually winning the award following his senior season with the Jays.

