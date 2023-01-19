Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner named to midseason watch list for Oscar Robertson Trophy

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner was one of 50 players to be named to the midseason watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy on Thursday.
The 7-foot-1 junior has averaged a career-high 14.9 points, shooting 72.9% from the field through the 16 he’s played. He’s added seven rebounds per game, and in the seven games since his return from a non-COVID illness in late December, he’s averaged three blocks.
Kalkbrenner becomes the second Bluejay under McDermott to be named to the award’s watch list, following Doug McDermott, who made the watch list in three separate seasons before eventually winning the award following his senior season with the Jays.
Photos: Creighton hosts No. 19 Providence
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner dunks over Providence's Clifton Moore in the second half at CHI HealthCenter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner dunks over Providence's Clifton Moore in the second half at CHI HealthCenter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner celebrates a play in the second half against Providence at CHI HealthCenter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mason Miller shoots a first-half basket in front of Providence's Rafael Castro at CHI HealthCenter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman makes a first-half three-point shot against Providence at CHI HealthCenter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander reacts to a foul call against Creighton during the first half against Providence at CHI HealthCenter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman scores two points in the first half against Providence at CHI HealthCenter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma takes a shot in between Providence's Ed Croswell, left, and Bryce Hopkins, right, in the first half at CHI HealthCenter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks a shot from Providence's Alyn Breed at CHI HealthCenter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman, left, drives to the hoop past Providence's Clifton Moore at CHI HealthCenter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner catches a pass in the first half against Providence at CHI HealthCenter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander takes a deep breath before attempting a free throw in the first half against Providence at CHI HealthCenter on Saturday. He was 10 for 11 from the free-throw line.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott talks to his team during a second-half timeout against Providence at CHI HealthCenter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott watches his team during the second half against Providence at CHI HealthCenter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Providence's Alyn Breed takes a shot over Creighton's Trey Alexander late in the second half at CHI HealthCenter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander, left, high-fives Baylor Scheierman during introductions before taking on Providence at CHI HealthCenter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman is introduced before taking on Providence at CHI HealthCenter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander waits to throw a free throw in the first half against Providence at CHI HealthCenter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander takes a deep breath before attempting a free throw in the first half against Providence at CHI HealthCenter on Saturday. He was 10 for 11 from the free-throw line.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Former Nebraska Senator Ben Nelson left, and Creighton President Daniel Hendrickson watch Creighton take on Providence at CHI HealthCenter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander shoots around Providence's Alyn Breed in the first half at CHI HealthCenter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner wears Kyrie Irving signature shoes against Providence at CHI HealthCenter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Providence's Devin Carter goes after a loose ball in the second half against Creighton at CHI HealthCenter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
