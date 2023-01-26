 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list

Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner is one of 10 men on the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award watchlist.

The center leads the Big East with 2.24 blocked shots per game, which is also 20th in the country. In conference play, he leads with 3.00 blocked shots per game.

Kalkbrenner was named the Big East Defensive Player of the Year, Creighton's third is six seasons.

This season, he has also been named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year watch list, the USBWA Oscar Robertson midseason watch list, the Wooden Award preseason watch list and Jersey Mike's Naismith Award preseason watch list.

Creighton returns to action against No. 13 Xavier on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. at CHI Health Center for the Bluejays' annual Pink Out game.

