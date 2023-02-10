Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner was named a Top 10 candidate for the 2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award on Friday.
The award recognizes the top center in Division I men's college basketball.
Kalkbrenner leads No. 23 Creighton with 15.2 points per game and ranks third in the nation in field goal percentage (.724) and 14th with 2.33 blocks per game.
The junior was a preseason All-Big East selection and is also on the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List.
Candidates
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
Adama Sanogo, Connecticut
Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
* Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2022-23 season
