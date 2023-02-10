Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner was named a Top 10 candidate for the 2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award on Friday.

The award recognizes the top center in Division I men's college basketball.

Kalkbrenner leads No. 23 Creighton with 15.2 points per game and ranks third in the nation in field goal percentage (.724) and 14th with 2.33 blocks per game.

The junior was a preseason All-Big East selection and is also on the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List.

Candidates

Oumar Ballo, Arizona

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Adama Sanogo, Connecticut

Zach Edey, Purdue

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Joel Soriano, St. John's

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Jack Nunge, Xavier

* Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2022-23 season

