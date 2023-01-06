Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner ready for much-anticipated showdown with UConn's Adama Sanogo

If there was ever a time for Ryan Kalkbrenner to feel slighted, it was that fateful day in mid-October.

The big man put on his best suit on the morning of Big East media day. His Creighton team, one that was thought to potentially be the school’s most talented ever, was picked to finish first in the conference just hours earlier. The league’s preseason Player of the Year stood tall and proud.

Right about 50 feet away from where Kalkbrenner was perched.

Connecticut’s Adama Sanogo was crowned then. The Huskies’ big man was seemingly just as revered by the remainder of the league — if not more — and the love poured in.

After offering a preface to keep the mild-mannered center’s words from getting him into trouble, Kalkbrenner kept it simple.

“I think we’re gonna find out when we play them,” Kalkbrenner said.

The time has come. Time for CU’s junior center to weigh in for himself and challenge Sanogo, who’s wreaked havoc on college basketball while leading his Huskies to nostalgic national prominence.

Times have changed in the three months since the league gathered in the Garden. The Bluejays have slipped from the national spotlight. UConn was recently labeled as the best team in the country by many. Still, Kalkbrenner refuses to give his matchup with Sanogo any more energy than he already has.

“I’m not worried about all that,” Kalkbrenner said. “As much as people want to make that a thing, I just want to win games. … People will try to make that a big thing, big matchup, and it is. But at the end of the day, I can imagine both of us are just focused on winning games.”

That’s an understatement for Sanogo. His team has won plenty up to this point.

UConn’s comfortable cruise to a PK85 title earlier this year catapulted it to a 14-0 run before coming down from its ledge. It took road losses to Xavier and Providence over the past week to show the world that the Huskies can bleed too.

Kalkbrenner’s squad has had its fair share of trials. It wasn’t until its loss to Nebraska that the team’s issues drew the necessary attention.

Those struggles were amplified during his three-game absence during December — as good of a reason as any to amplify the weight of Kalkbrenner’s matchup with Sanogo.

The 7-foot-1 center has proved to be Creighton’s most important player by a mile, his significance only being matched by a handful of players throughout the sport.

His monumental presence took new heights this season on Tuesday, when he altered endless shots to tie a career-high six blocks and anchor CU’s defense, which plowed through Seton Hall. A defense that only acts as he does.

Sophomore guard Trey Alexander couldn’t help but hype up his center after the performance. Even when he wasn’t being asked about him, Alexander couldn’t hide his enthusiasm, making small comments to himself in awe of Kalkbrenner.

“I feel like (Kalkbrenner) is the glue to our team,” Alexander said.

With as much as Kalkbrenner has meant for the Jays, and as much Saturday will determine where they stand in the Big East, he continues to shrug at the idea of any additional pressure.

“There might be a little more pressure, especially on the defensive, but that’s nothing I feel because that’s what I do,” Kalkbrenner said of Saturday’s matchup. “I can miss as many shots as I want. But I know I can play defense. My confidence is never gonna waiver there.”

That’s one thing coach Jalen Courtney-Williams saw from the center both before and after being trumped by Sanogo in New York: Consistency.

“I think that’s how he’s gotten to where he’s at,” Courtney-Williams said. “Daily deposits, being consistent everyday. He’s competitive, so I think internally, he’s using it as motivation. But his thing is about being consistent.”

Kalkbrenner’s emotions weren’t entirely distinguishable back on media day. He didn’t exactly have a monologue ready for the matter.

Seldom will the outside world hear his full thought process at any given moment. The feelings that might burn inside him that don’t necessarily extend into expressions.

That’s OK with both him and his team. He’s found ways to express himself when his teammates need him. In practice, in the huddle, in the locker room. The big man doesn’t scream vocality, but he fits his words in when necessary.

“I’ve just been coming out of my shell a bit,” Kalkbrenner said.

Kalkbrenner acknowledges that this is the best UConn team he’s played. Sanogo is surrounded with unprecedented spacing and unreal depth. Kalkbrenner will even have to handle a promising young big man in freshman Donovan Clingan when the Huskies’ star center isn’t on the court.

But Kalkbrenner had time to reflect from the bench. The way Creighton has looked in its best moments — all including him — haven’t gotten away from him.

“I know we had our struggles there for a little bit but this is probably the best Creighton team that they’ve played,” Kalkbrenner said.

The Jays have certainly been tested. Kalkbrenner has too. He’s played a handful of skilled big men this year alone, challenged by different skillsets all season. Considering the circumstances, none of those matchups hold the same weight as his meeting with Sanogo.

Yet Kalkbrenner hesitated when asked whether Sanogo is his toughest assignment to date.

“I don’t know,” Kalkbrenner said. “I don’t want to say too much on that because I won’t get myself in trouble with that. But I just know our gameplan last year was to guard him one-on-one. I don’t know if that screams toughest matchup.”

Connecticut is seeking that illustrious first win over Creighton. Kalkbrenner has a chance to settle the main event between him and Sanogo.

What would that take?

“Another two wins by us,” Kalkbrenner said. “Me and him might be neck-and-neck, but if we win both games, there must be something I’m doing better.”

