Creighton men’s basketball racked up its share of honors as the Big East announced its all-league teams Sunday.
Junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner was named to the All-Big East First Team, becoming the fifth Bluejay to do so. He follows Doug McDermott, Marcus Foster, Ty-Shon Alexander and Marcus Zegarowski.
The Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist averaged 15.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Bluejays en route to a third place finish in the league’s regular season race.
Sophomore guard Trey Alexander and senior wing Baylor Scheierman each earned All-Big East honorable mention. Alexander averaged 14.7 points in conference play — and 15.6 over his final 18 games — while also averaging 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assist and shooting 43.8% from 3.
In 31 games, Scheierman averaged 12.7 points and 8.3 rebounds.
Photos: Creighton men host Georgetown
The Creighton bench and fans react as Shereef Mitchell, right, made a basket in the second half against Georgetown on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott, left, gives, Ryan Kalkbrenner a ball celebrating his 1000th point before they play Georgetown on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner looks to shoot around Georgetown's Bradley Ezewiro in the first half on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell looks to pass around Georgetown's Primo Spears on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman gets fouled by Georgetown's Wayne Bristol Jr. in the first half on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgetown's Brandon Murray scores his team's first point on a free throw after trailing Creighton 19-0 in the first half on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard dribbles the ball in the first half against Georgetown on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander shoots a free throw after a second-half technical foul against Georgetown on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman dribbles the ball against Georgetown on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner gets fouled by Georgetown's Akok Akok in the first half on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgetown's Akok Akok reacts to fouling Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenneon Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner shoot over Georgetown's Bradley Ezewiro in the first half on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander makes his seventh three-point basket against Georgetown on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman blows a kiss to the crowd after making a second-half three-point basket against Georgetown on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman celebrates after making a second-half three-point basket against Georgetown on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman, right, hugs Head Coach Greg McDermott after being removed from the game after making a second-half three-point basket against Georgetown on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Shannon Scheierman hugs her son, Creighton's Baylor Scheierman during senior day festivities after defeating Georgetown on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!