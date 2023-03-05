Creighton men’s basketball racked up its share of honors as the Big East announced its all-league teams Sunday.

Junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner was named to the All-Big East First Team, becoming the fifth Bluejay to do so. He follows Doug McDermott, Marcus Foster, Ty-Shon Alexander and Marcus Zegarowski.

The Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist averaged 15.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Bluejays en route to a third place finish in the league’s regular season race.

Sophomore guard Trey Alexander and senior wing Baylor Scheierman each earned All-Big East honorable mention. Alexander averaged 14.7 points in conference play — and 15.6 over his final 18 games — while also averaging 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assist and shooting 43.8% from 3.

In 31 games, Scheierman averaged 12.7 points and 8.3 rebounds.

Photos: Creighton men host Georgetown

​