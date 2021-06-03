Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner will compete for spot on USA Basketball U19 World Cup team

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner will be one of 27 players attending the USA Basketball under-19 training camp for its 2021 FIBA World Cup team.

Kalkbrenner accepted an invitation to try out for the squad, which will ultimately consist of 12 players who'll participate in an international competition later this summer in Latvia.

Also part of the training camp is former Millard North standout Hunter Sallis, a five-star recruit who's set to begin his college career at Gonzaga this summer.

Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren, Texas' Devin Askew, Villanova's Trey Patterson and Purdue's Jaden Ivey are among the other players expected to compete for a roster spot.

Kalkbrenner could be following in the footsteps of former Creighton star Doug McDermott, who averaged 11.3 points and 6.1 rebounds as a member of the USA under-19 team in the FIBA World Championships in Latvia in 2011. Former CU players Ty-Shon Alexander and Geoffery Groselle also had USA Basketball experience on the Pan American team in 2019.

Kalkbrenner, a 7-footer from St. Louis, showed potential in his first year with Creighton. He averaged 5.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per game off the bench, while shooting 64.5% from the floor. Kalkbrenner led Big East freshmen with 1.2 blocks per game.