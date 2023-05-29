Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner is withdrawing from the NBA Draft and returning to school for a fourth season, the big man announced on Twitter Monday evening.

Kalkbrenner’s decision comes just a couple days before the deadline to withdraw from the draft. Over a two-day span of scrimmages at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Kalkrenner totaled 19 points, five rebounds and three blocks while missing just one of his eight attempts.

The back-to-back Big East Defensive Player of the Year averaged 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bluejays a season ago. Kalkbrenner has changed Creighton’s identity over the past several years, making the Jays a top 20 defense in consecutive campaigns.

Kalkbrenner’s value was on full display in the first round of this year’s NCAA tournament, posting 31 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and going 11 for 14 from the field — all while meeting projected first round pick and former NC State guard Terquavion Smith at the basket time after time.

Kalkbrenner’s efficiency became expected. His 69.5% shooting mark from the field ranked third in the nation.

With Kalkbrenner in the fold for yet another year, CU is expected to remain one of the better defenses, all while giving the Jays’ ball handlers more offensive options with his pick-and-roll presence and abilities as a lob threat.

Should guard Trey Alexander follow suit and return to school, Creighton could be subjected to similar, if not greater, expectations following its Elite Eight run.

I am coming back to Creighton for another year. — Ryan Kalkbrenner (@RyanKalkbrenner) May 29, 2023

