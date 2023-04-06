Ryan Nembhard, Creighton’s starting point guard for two seasons, is leaving the program and entering the transfer portal, a source confirmed to The World-Herald Thursday.

The 6-foot sophomore averaged 12.1 points, four rebounds and 4.8 assists in games this past season, serving as CU’s indisposable point guard and helping lead the Bluejays to their first ever Elite Eight. Nembhard led the team in minutes played and all starters in free throw percentage.

“I fell in love with him the first time I watched him play,” CU coach Greg McDermott said after Nembhard scored 30 points in a second-round NCAA Tounament win over Baylor. “His expression never changes. He has the type of demeanor that you want the rest of the team to look to because he's never going to be rattled. He's never going to get too high when things are going well, and he's never going to get too low if he's struggling.”

A potential destination spot, according to a source, is Arizona, which just lost point guard Kerr Kriisa to West Virginia.

Despite being part of one of college basketball’s most talented starting units, Nembhard managed to improve upon his numbers from a year ago when he won Big East Freshman of the Year. Nembhard missed the final eight games last season with a right wrist injury.

The former four-star prospect was part of a recruiting class that featured Arthur Kaluma, Trey Alexander and Mason Miller, forming Creighton’s highest-ranked class in program history.

“This one hurt,” Alexander tweeted after news broke.

Photos: Creighton takes on San Diego State in Elite Eight

Photos: Creighton takes on Princeton in Sweet 16

Photos: Creighton arrives in Louisville for Sweet 16