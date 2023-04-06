Ryan Nembhard, Creighton’s starting point guard for two seasons, is leaving the program and entering the transfer portal, a source confirmed to The World-Herald Thursday.
The 6-foot sophomore averaged 12.1 points, four rebounds and 4.8 assists in games this past season, serving as CU’s indisposable point guard and helping lead the Bluejays to their first ever Elite Eight. Nembhard led the team in minutes played and all starters in free throw percentage.
“I fell in love with him the first time I watched him play,” CU coach Greg McDermott said after Nembhard scored 30 points in a second-round NCAA Tounament win over Baylor. “His expression never changes. He has the type of demeanor that you want the rest of the team to look to because he's never going to be rattled. He's never going to get too high when things are going well, and he's never going to get too low if he's struggling.”
A potential destination spot, according to a source, is Arizona, which just lost point guard Kerr Kriisa to West Virginia.
Despite being part of one of college basketball’s most talented starting units, Nembhard managed to improve upon his numbers from a year ago when he won Big East Freshman of the Year. Nembhard missed the final eight games last season with a right wrist injury.
The former four-star prospect was part of a recruiting class that featured Arthur Kaluma, Trey Alexander and Mason Miller, forming Creighton’s highest-ranked class in program history.
“This one hurt,” Alexander tweeted after news broke.
Joel Lorenzi and Sam McKewon look back at the shocking end to Creighton's season against San Diego State in the Elite Eight.
Photos: Creighton takes on San Diego State in Elite Eight
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) covers his face while walking off the court following the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Darrion Trammell (12) shoots a free throw with 1.2 seconds left in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott yells at an official during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans watch the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11), Arthur Kaluma (24) and and Trey Alexander (23) and San Diego State's Nathan Mensah (31) and Matt Bradley (20) go up for the rebound in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) is fouled by San Diego State's Micah Parrish (3) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24), Baylor Scheierman (55), Ryan Nembhard (2) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) walk toward the bench during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State fans celebrate in the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) has his right hand a wrist looked at during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State celebrates winning the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Aguek Arop (33) celebrates with a bit of the net following the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) collides with San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee (13) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) in the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton bench and fans react to a call in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott yells at an official during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) gets the ball in the hood over San Diego State's Aguek Arop (33) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) keeps the ball from San Diego State's Micah Parrish (3) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans watch the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) shoots the ball over San Diego State's Matt Bradley (20) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) brings the ball down court while up against San Diego State's Adam Seiko (2) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) keeps the ball away from his right hand and wrist during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans watch the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State and Creighton fans react to a play in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans react to a play in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans react immediately after the end of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Jared Barnett (4) celebrates following the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) closes his eyes after a foul was called against him with 1.2 seconds left in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher watches his team in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans cheer during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State celebrates following the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) goes for two points in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) eyes the hoop in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) keeps the ball from San Diego State's Lamont Butler (5) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) grabs a rebound away fro San Diego State's Keshad Johnson (0) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) keeps the ball from San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee (13) and Micah Parrish (3) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) dives for the ball in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Aguek Arop (33) plays in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans react to a play in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) competes in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) gets his arms up in front of San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee (13) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton cheerleaders perform during a break in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) controls the ball in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott calls out to his team in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Lamont Butler (5) powers through Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Aguek Arop (33) slams into the media table in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell (4) keeps an eye on San Diego State's Darrion Trammell (12) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans react to a play in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott, left, and San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher meets before the start of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) warms up ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A ball with a March Madness logo ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans arrive for the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) wears headphones as he warms up ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton warms up ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) warms up ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans arrive for the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The court is painted ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans attend mass in a hotel ballroom ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
William Martinez, of Sutherland, Neb., and other Creighton fans attend mass in a hotel ballroom ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Patty Galas, the administrative assistant for the Creighton men’s basketball program, offers communion as Creighton fans attend mass in a hotel ballroom ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Creighton takes on Princeton in Sweet 16
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott raises a fist while walking toward a group of Bluejay fans following the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) celebrates in the final seconds of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) celebrates a three-pointer in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Francisco Farabello (5) grabs the ball ahead of Princeton's Zach Martini (54) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott huddles with his team during break in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton's Matt Allocco (14) signals to teammate Tosan Evbuomwan (20) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, the Creighton president, cheers on his team during the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) shoots a three-pointer over Princeton's Caden Pierce (12) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) is introduced before the start of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State fans celebrate their win over Alabama in the NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. They will face Creighton in the Elite 8.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Adam Seiko (2) celebrates following their win over Alabama in the NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. They will face Creighton in the Elite 8.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) grabs a rebound in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) watches a replay in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton's Matt Allocco (14) controls the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) high-fives teammate Ryan Nembhard (2) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) controls the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans cheer on their team during the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell (4) and Sami Osmani (14) walk off the court following the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) gets the rebound ahead of Princeton's Ryan Langborg (3) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) eyes the basket while up against Princeton's Blake Peters (24) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) gets past Princeton's Matt Allocco (14) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) misses a pass in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) gets caught between Princeton's Tosan Evbuomwan (20) and Caden Pierce (12) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott calls out to Baylor Scheierman (55) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton's Tosan Evbuomwan (20) goes after the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) grabs the rebound while up against Princeton's Keeshawn Kellman (32) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) controls the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans celebrate a play in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) controls the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) looks for the play to develop in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott meets with his staff during a break in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) shoots over Princeton's Keeshawn Kellman (32) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Fredrick King (33) keeps an eye on Princeton's Tosan Evbuomwan (20) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton head coach Mitch Henderson calls out to his team in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton fans celebrate a play in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) controls the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) and Trey Alexander (23) high five after a play in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) keeps an eye on Princeton's Ryan Langborg (3) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) tries to block a shot by Princeton's Keeshawn Kellman (32) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton cheerleaders perform during a break in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell (4) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott high-fives Bluejays fans as they send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bluejays cheerleaders and fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Josh Resch, of Chicago, and his kids, Ben, 3, Cameron 10, and Avery, 7, wait to send off the Bluejays with other fans ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Ron Henrichs, Sally Hirschberg, both of Omaha, and Carolyn and Steve Eby, of Logan, Iowa., wait to send off the Bluejays with other fans ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
John Oxley, 9, of Omaha, shows off his autographed shirt as Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Billy Bluejay high-fives fans as they send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton pep band performs as Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ben Shtolzberg high-fives Bluejays fans as they send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark Burgers, a former associate athletic director for Creighton University, hangs out ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tom Shatel, with the Omaha World-Herald, at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton will take on Princeton in the NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game on Friday night.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mini baseball bats at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton will take on Princeton in the NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game on Friday night.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Creighton arrives in Louisville for Sweet 16
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) practices ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton practices ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott speaks with player Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during practice ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) practices ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) practices ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) practices ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott leads practice ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton practices ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) practices ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) and Arthur Kaluma (24) speak ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott speaks ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) speaks ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players, from left, Ryan Nembhard (2), Ryan Kalkbrenner (11), Trey Alexander (23), Arthur Kaluma (24) and Baylor Scheierman (55) speak ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) speaks ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott speaks ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) speaks ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) speaks ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) speaks ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton's Tosan Evbuomwan (20) practices ahead of their game against Creighton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton's Ryan Langborg (3) practices ahead of their game against Creighton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton head coach Mitch Henderson ahead of their game against Creighton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton practices ahead of their game against Creighton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton's Leyi Adebayo (2) practices ahead of their game against Creighton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton's Keeshawn Kellman (32) practices ahead of their game against Creighton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton's Vernon Collins (33) and Xaivian Lee (4) practice ahead of their game against Creighton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton practices ahead of their game against Creighton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton's Caden Pierce (12) practices ahead of their game against Creighton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton practices ahead of their game against Creighton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!