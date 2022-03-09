 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Creighton's Ryan Nembhard named Big East freshman of the year

Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard was named the Big East freshman of the year on Wednesday.

Nembhard has led Creighton in assists (4.4), steals (1.3) and minutes (34.8) per game. He also averaged 11.3 points before suffering a season-ending wrist injury on Feb. 23.

Nembhard is the second Bluejay to win freshman of the year since Creighton joined the league. The other winner was Justin Patton in 2017.

Play at the Big East tournament starts this afternoon. Fourth-seeded Creighton (20-10) tourney opener will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday against fifth-seeded Marquette (19-11).​

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

