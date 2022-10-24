 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Creighton's Ryan Nembhard named to Bob Cousy Award watch list

The Creighton men's basketball team practices in the pre-season in Omaha on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

Creighton's Ryan Nembhard was named to the watch list for the Bob Cousy Award on Monday.

Named after Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the award recognizes the top point guard in Division I men's college basketball and is presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

"The Hall of Fame is honored to present the Bob Cousy Award to the best point guard in the collegiate game for the 20th consecutive year," said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. "This year's class of point guards that have been named to the Bob Cousy Award Watch List truly embody the style and reputation of the 'Houdini of the Hardwood,' and we look forward to watching their playmaking ability take center stage this season."

Nembhard was named the Big East Freshman of the Year last season after winning six conference freshman of the week honors. He ranked third in the league in minutes per game (34.0) and assists per game (4.4).

This season the Bluejay sophomore was named to the preseason All-Big East second team, and he is the only Big East representative on the initial list for the Bob Cousy Award.

Three other Jays have been named to the watch list: Antoine Young (2011-12), Maurice Watson (2016-17) and Marcus Zegarowski (2020-21).

