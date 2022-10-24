Creighton's Ryan Nembhard named to Bob Cousy Award watch list

The Creighton men's basketball team practices in the pre-season in Omaha on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard was named to the watch list for the Bob Cousy Award on Monday.
Named after Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the award recognizes the top point guard in Division I men's college basketball and is presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
"The Hall of Fame is honored to present the Bob Cousy Award to the best point guard in the collegiate game for the 20th consecutive year," said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. "This year's class of point guards that have been named to the Bob Cousy Award Watch List truly embody the style and reputation of the 'Houdini of the Hardwood,' and we look forward to watching their playmaking ability take center stage this season."
Nembhard was named the Big East Freshman of the Year last season after winning six conference freshman of the week honors. He ranked third in the league in minutes per game (34.0) and assists per game (4.4).
This season the Bluejay sophomore was named to the preseason All-Big East second team, and he is the only Big East representative on the initial list for the Bob Cousy Award.
Three other Jays have been named to the watch list: Antoine Young (2011-12), Maurice Watson (2016-17) and Marcus Zegarowski (2020-21).
Photos and video: Creighton women's and men's basketball media day
The Creighton women's basketball team shares a light moment before practice at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Jim Flanery, second from left, talks to Morgan Maly, left, Mallory Brake, third from left, and Kennedy Townsend during practice at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Graduate Assistant Trey Zeigler, left, dribbles towards Trey Alexander during practice at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players and coaches line up during practice at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players warm-up before practice at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players warm-up before practice at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell stretches before practice at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mallory Brake goes for layup during practice at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mason Miller shoots a basket during practice at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman, left, talks with Head Coach Greg McDermott during practice at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Assistant Coach Carli Berger, center, talks to the team as Brittany Harshaw, left, and Lauren Jensen listen during practice at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kennedy Townsend poses for a portrait at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma poses for a portrait at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard poses for a portrait at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott poses for a portrait at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Brittany Harshaw poses for a portrait at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman runs during practice at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton practices at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Jim Flanery, left, and program advisor Connie Yori talk during practice at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Assistant Coach Jordann Reese watches the team practice at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Molly Mogensen dribbles the ball during practice at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!