Creighton's Ryan Nembhard plays beyond his years, but still 'learning every single day'

Nembhard followed up his Nebraska performance with another tone-setting afternoon in Creighton's win over Brown on Friday at the Paradise Jam, finishing with 10 points, four assists and three steals.

Through four games the rookie is second on the team in scoring (14.5 points per game), first in assists (5.3) and second in steals (1.5). He's 7 of 12 from 3-point range. He's adding 4.3 rebounds per game too.

Nembhard is the third CU freshman in the last 27 years to reach double figures in his first four games (Doug McDermott and Justin Patton both did it in eight straight).

"Ryan's a special player," coach Greg McDermott said. "He controls the tempo of the game for us. And defensively he does a solid job. He distributes as well."

Those turnovers will dissipate over time, according to McDermott. Nembhard just needs more reps and experience, he said.

Nembhard had six more against Brown and he'll likely be challenged Sunday by Colorado State's veteran guards, who'll look to find ways to get him uncomfortable.

But Nembhard isn't one to back down.