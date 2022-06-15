Creighton's Ryan Nembhard to attend GLOBL JAM Fives tournament

Creighton sophomore Ryan Nembhard, who had his freshman season ended by season-ending wrist injury in late February, will be back on the court as he accepted a training camp invitation for this summer's inaugural GLOBL JAM Fives tournament in Toronto.

The tournament, set for July 5-10, will feature under-23 players from around the world. The training camp will be June 24 through July 4. ​

Nembhard, one of 22 Canadians selected for the training camp, helped Canada to a bronze medal last summer at the FIBA U19 World Cup when he averaged 15.1 points and 6.7 assists.

Nembhard was the Big East freshman of the year this winter as he averaged 11.3 points and 4.4 assists before suffering the injury against St. John's.

