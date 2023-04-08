All was well in Omaha just a week ago.

The feeling behind an Elite Eight run remained fresh. Every preseason way-too-early list — which might’ve dropped even earlier than advertised this time — featured optimism for Creighton basketball. And rightfully so.

After all, considering the way this past season was written, no crystal ball could’ve forecasted point guard Ryan Nembhard heading for the transfer portal.

“The transfer portal works both ways,” McDermott wrote on Twitter Friday night. “We have enjoyed many players that have come from other schools. All of the young men that have decided to move on have made huge contributions to our program. I wish them all the best as they continue their journey. I hope you will do the same.”

The decisions determining the future of Creighton’s five starters had been talking points for months. That they’d be glossed over was no surprise.

Point guard depth

The notion that a couple of the nation’s elite programs could try to pluck one of college basketball’s better young guards was even a sneaky possibility. But of the bunch, Nembhard was expected to be one of CU’s safest bets as a returner.

Now, all bets are off.

Nembhard becomes the fifth Bluejay to leave this offseason, joining Shereef Mitchell, John Cristofilis, Ben Shtolzberg and Zander Yates. Less than two weeks after CU reached its first Elite Eight, its depth at point guard is suddenly diminished.

The phones rang differently before that fateful day. Certainly less, and with less urgency. In the following days, they were hardly put down.

While Nembhard immediately becomes one of the best players in the portal, CU has seemingly developed a few molds to serve as his replacement. Best believe that the day Nembhard informed the staff, they began casting a net wide enough to make Arkansas coach Eric Musselman tip his cap.

Creighton assistant Ryan Miller took to his Instagram story Friday morning to show himself on a plane. “We’re on it,” he wrote, paired with bird and plane emojis.

The Jays have been tied to an endless number of guards since Nembhard’s decision was reported. While fans have salivated over some of the available names, it seems Creighton realistically has its eyes set on a handful of players.

Among the top names: Steven Ashworth.

The Utah State transfer played three seasons for the Aggies, averaging 16.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 33.2 minutes this past year. With the 6-foot-1 170-pounder leading the offense, the Aggies went 26-9 before a first-round loss to Missouri in the NCAA tournament. Per KenPom, USU finished the year 16th in adjusted offensive efficiency.

While Ashworth is hardly taller than Nembhard, he fills other gaps. Among CU’s top targets, he’s the best outside shooter. It might not be close. He’s a career 40.9% 3-point shooter, improving each season from deep before finishing this past season shooting a searing 43.4%.

Ashworth showed off shotmaking chops both off the dribble and in spot-up situations. As a transition trailer, he knocked down 3s with range difficult to match. When in pick-and-roll scenarios, he made intelligent reads and showed off his pullup jumper.

If size is what the Jays are seeking, they’ll look elsewhere. But if they care about everything else, Ashworth is likely their fantasy.

Creighton has been tied to taller guards. Most recently, Cal Baptist’s Taran Armstrong. It would be lazy to compare the 6-foot-6 Australian to his good friend, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey. But the similarities are there.

The 11th-ranked transfer according to On3, Armstrong is a lengthy facilitator, likely the best playmaker on this list and receiving genuine NBA attention with time. Like Giddey, he’s not a great shooter. Having shot 30.6% from deep through his two seasons in Riverside, he’s the worst shooter of this bunch.

He doesn’t have the burst to generate a heap of paint touches alone, but he’s become a pick-and-roll maestro.

Regardless of whether Creighton lands him or not, his chances of heading for the Big East aren’t bad; Gonzaga was the lone school outside the league that wound up in his final four, joining CU, Providence and Xavier.

When discussing big guards, it’s impossible to leave out St. Thomas transfer Andrew Rohde. Creighton got well acquainted with the 6-6 freshman at the start of its season, watching Rohde score 15 points in a game mostly played too close for comfort.

Rohde carried the load for the Tommies, averaging 17.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists in his rookie season. He’ll need to grow as a shooter, making just 32% from 3 as a freshman. But he’s the youngest target on this list, and the potential to become a lengthy shooter is there.

As of now, the level of comfort he delivers as a player who can run an offense at his size is intriguing.

Siena’s Javian McCollum is another top target. He made a notable sophomore leap this past season for the Saints, seeing an increase in minutes, shots and usage. He was given the keys, and he delivered.

McCollum averaged 15.9 points, 2.1 boards and 3.9 assists this year. While down from the 42.6% he shot from the outside as a freshman, he connected on a respectable 35.6% of his 3s this year on double the volume.

His combination of handle, size and pick-and-roll presence allowed him to put legitimate pressure on the rim this year. The sophomore, who visits Nebraska next week, doubled his free throw opportunities and shot 89% on 4.4 attempts per game.

At 6-1, he’s on the other end of the spectrum from Armstrong and Rohde. Still, he’s caught plenty of eyes this offseason as a capable floor general.

There are other names circulating. UNT transfer Tylor Perry jumps off the page. A good chunk of fans would give their soul to see Oral Roberts phenom Max Abmas at Creighton. Hunter Sallis’ name being attached to CU was inevitable. While it’s still early in the post-Nembhard era, the Jays’ vision has taken shape quickly.

CU could have its next lead guard sooner than later.

