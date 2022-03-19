Creighton's season ends with loss to Kansas in second round of NCAA tournament

FORT WORTH, Texas — With seven seconds Greg McDermott called a timeout to give seniors Ryan Hawkins, Alex O’Connell and Keyshawn Feazell one last moment. He hugged each one and spoke a lasting message into each of their ears before they hit the bench for the final time.

The ride had to end at some point.

CU lost 79-72 to Kansas on Saturday at Dickies Arena. Seven points. With Ryan Kalkbrenner sporting crutches and a black leg brace, the Jays pushed top-seeded Kansas to the limit.

But with a bench too shallow and legs too weary, the Jays had no room for mistakes. Thirteen offensive rebounds, an 8-2 run midway through the second half, A few empty possessions late. That’s all it took.

By the end, McDermott only had six chess pieces to play. Arthur Kaluma (24 points, 12 rebounds), Trey Alexander (14 points, nine assists) and Ryan Hawkins (14 points, six rebounds) played all 40 minutes (except for seven seconds, in Hawkins’ case). O’Connell played 39. They’d been pushing their bodies for weeks.

Keyshawn Feazell (four points, four rebounds) and Rati Andronikashvilli (23 minutes) who had played spot minutes for most of the season, were thrust into outsized roles.

Even still, the Jays played KU within 39-38 points after 20 minutes. They hung within four with four minutes left. They had a chance to take the lead with 1:44 to play.

They didn’t play slow and they didn’t back down. They did, however, make eight first-half 3-pointers, which tied a season-high. They finished with 12 after entering Saturday averaging 6.6 makes per game.

They also held the Jayhawks to 40.9% shooting and All-American Ochai Agbaji to two first-half points. And they nearly sent a second 1-seed home in Fort Worth.

Remy Martin led Kansas with 20 points, 16 of which came in the first half. The Jays started the game with the slower-footed Hawkins guarding Martin, who had made three 3-ponters in his previous seven games. But Martin made his first two against CU, who gave him all the space he wanted to shoot them. He also sprinted past Hawkins for a layup before CU switched assignments.

Ogbaji had 15, including a dunk off Alexander’s errant pass that spoiled CU’s chance to take the lead late. Jalen Wilson added 14.

But after all the adversity Creighton had already overcome this season, Saturday served as their encore. The Jays were never supposed to make the tournament or the Big East final, much less the Round of 32. After losing five starters from last season, coaches picked them eighth — eighth! — in conference’s preseason poll. Then they lost Shereef Mitchell. Then Ryan Nembhard. Then, finally, Kalkbrenner on Thursday night.

All three will return next season with renewed reputations. So will Kaluma, Alexander, Andronikashvilli and everybody else not named Hawkins, O’Connell or Feazell.

This time, they won’t surprise anybody.

